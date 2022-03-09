Terence Crawford ‘write up the contract!’ – says Keith Thurman

March 9th, 2022

Stacey M. Snyder / Stephanie Trapp

Former welterweight world champion Keith Thurman called for Terence Crawford to send him a contract for a massive PBC Pay Per View event.

Thurman, who signaled his return to the top of the division with a dominant win over Mario Barrios, told Crawford to step up and get serious.

‘One Time’ is an effective option for Crawford as ‘Bud’ attempts to capitalize on his victory over Shawn Porter last November.

The ex-Manny Pacquiao opponent is hopeful that talks can advance over the only viable fight for both men.

“People talk about Terence Crawford this and that. I’ve been trying to tell everybody. It’s really simple with Keith Thurman.

“You can talk whatever you want. You can go on 100 interviews. None of that matters. Where is my contract?

“How do you want to do business? Write it up. That’s all I have to say.”

WBO champion Crawford doesn’t get linked to many fighters since the other champions in the division are now off the table.

WBC and IBF Errol Spence Jr. will battle WBA ruler Yordenis Ugas next month. Therefore, Crawford has to wait to see how that plays out.

But delaying any announcement of his next move could be deliberate. Crawford may want Spence vs. Ugas in the books before he considers any offer from Thurman.

If Spence prevails, Crawford will undoubtedly look to use his free-agent status to give Al Haymon something to chew on for the summer.

Pitching Spence and Crawford on Showtime in the late summer, possibly live from Las Vegas, would be a massive event for the network.

Showtime boss Stephen Espinoza has nothing but praise for how Spence is turning himself into a bonafide PPV star.

“Errol Spence Jr. has fought on SHOWTIME seven times. We’re proud that some of his most essential fights have been on SHOWTIME.

“His pro debut in 2012 to his first title victory in 2017 against Kell Brook in Sheffield. The first time he fought at a Dallas Cowboys venue against Carlos Ocampo was in 2018.

“Today, Errol is the best fighter in the welterweight division and one of the best two or three fighters in the world.”

As Terence Crawford gets seen as the top 147-pounder in the world by some, the Spence fight makes the most sense and should happen unless Ugas puts a spanner in the works,

Whether that leaves Thurman is currently up in the air.

