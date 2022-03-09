Amir Khan shows off Lamborghini Mansory after Pay Per View success

March 9th, 2022

@amirkingkhan

Amir Khan treated himself to brand new top-of-the-range Lamborghini Mansory thanks to impressive Pay Per View numbers for Sky Sports.

The Bolton man splashed out on the supercar, which can retail at up to $750,000. Khan’s reward from his UK clash with Kell Brook.

‘King’ Khan got stopped in six rounds after failing to ignite in the fight but may get a second chance in a reported rematch.

The former super-lightweight ruler can secure a second helping. He could take up a contract clause for later this year.

BOXXER promoter is on board as viewing figures for the Box Office clash rivaled Anthony Joshua’s.

Joshua’s highest figures stand at around the 1.5 million mark. The heavyweight managed it on more than one occasion.

Outside of Joshua, only David Haye vs. Tony Bellew did those kinds of numbers.

Lower weights usually fail miserably outside the top division on Sky Sports Box Office.

Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Luke Campbell did. However, Kell Brook did a respectable 400,000 against Errol Spence Jr. Previously, the Sheffield man hit his top mark of 750,000 against Gennadiy Golovkin.

Amir Khan vs. Kell Brook’s grudge match recipe could undoubtedly hit between 800,000 and one million buys for Sky.

Shalom announced his pleasure after seeing the numbers generated.

“Anything outside the heavyweight division that Sky has done in the last ten to fifteen years doesn’t come close,” said Shalom to talkSPORT.

AMIR KHAN MONSTER

“It looks as though it has been the biggest event outside the heavyweight division that Sky has done on box office.

“Probably the most significant event for them in British boxing since Froch vs. Groves.

“It’s a monster, and it’s still growing. People are still buying it and repeatedly watching it.

“It was such a spectacular vision on television when you watch the ring walks back and the main event back.

“It was incredible. The numbers are special and very close to AJ [Anthony Joshua] figures.”

Khan’s extravagant purchase is his reward for taking Brook’s best and not getting back in the fight.

World Boxing News has had over one billion views since its inception in 2010. Follow on social media @worldboxingnews.