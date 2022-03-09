Adrien Broner out of action, Conor Benn pitted against Van Heerden

March 9th, 2022

British welterweight Conor Benn will face rugged South African Chris Van Heerden on April 16th after a failed attempt to face Adrien Broner.

Benn will defend his WBA Continental Welterweight Title against Van Heerden at the AO Arena in Manchester.

The fight will go live worldwide on DAZN (excluding New Zealand and Australia).

Undefeated in 20 fights, Benn aims for a big win over the former IBO welterweight champion before stepping up in class.

ADRIEN BRONER

But with Adrien Broner nowhere near ready to fight as his lifestyle outside of the ring suggests, Van Heerden brings a different challenge.

“I’m excited to step into the ring with Chris Van Heerden,” said Benn. “Van Heerden is a tough operator.

“He’s a southpaw who will be in there giving it his all in every round.

“For my team and me, it’s now about fighting every style that we can face as we continue to head towards World Championship status.

“Van Heerden brings something different to the table than I’ve not faced before.

“With that said, this is another stepping stone for me on my journey to the top,” he added.

CONOR BENN

‘The Destroyer’ (20-0, 13 KOs) secured a stunning knockout win over Chris Algieri, the former world titleholder, last time out in December.

He took out the American with a brutal right hand. In the fourth round of their top bill clash, the winning blow came at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool.

The 25-year-old contender from Essex holds top ten rankings with the WBA, WBO, and IBF after notching three wins during a breakout in 2021.

The British star believes that 2022 will be an even bigger year for him as he works towards a world title shot.”

CHRIS VAN HEERDEN

“Sometimes it takes ten years for that one year to come around that completely changes your life,” said Van Heerden. “This is my year.

“I want to thank Conor Benn for taking the fight. He knows that I’m coming to beat him in his backyard.

“I also want to thank Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing for taking this risk. And my manager Peter Kahn for getting this fight done.

“I’m looking forward to putting on a show in Manchester on DAZN.”

‘The Heat’ (28-2-1, 12 KOs), born in Johannesburg, South Africa, previously held the IBO strap from 2011 until 2013.

He defeated Kaizer Mabuza, Sebastian Andres Lujan, and Matthew Hatton during his reign.

Now residing in Santa Monica, California, USA, the 34-year-old southpaw is eager to test himself. Benn is one of the fastest-rising welterweights in world boxing.

Van Heerden should provide valuable rounds, having been stopped once by Errol Spence in 32 fights.

