Tyson Fury on why he won’t partner with alcohol, drugs, gambling brands

March 8th, 2022

WBC

Speaking to the PA News Agency, the heavyweight boxing world champion revealed why he has turned down various offers from alcohol, drugs, and gambling brands.

“I am against advertising gambling, alcohol, CBD oils and so forth and so on,” Fury told the PA news agency. “It leads to mental health struggles in my opinion and can cause people to commit suicide.”

“Alcohol, drugs, and gambling is a no-no for me because I have come from those dark places, and I don’t want to return. I wouldn’t want anyone else to return there so I could benefit from a few extra dollars in my account.”

The British boxer has famously struggled with his mental health. After beating Wladimir Klitschko to win the WBA (Unified), IBF, WBO, IBO, and The Ring heavyweight titles, Fury’s mental health issues became so severe that he gave up his belts and left the sport for nearly two and a half years.

While appearing on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast in 2018, Fury told Rogan that he “didn’t want to be alive” when he was suffering from depression. He added that he nearly committed suicide by crashing his Ferrari at high speed before a voice in his head told him to consider what his death would do to his family.

Since making a return to boxing to take on Deontay Wilder and win the WBC title – getting one split decision draw and two wins against the Bronze Bomber – the Gypsy King has become an ambassador for mental health charity, the Frank Bruno Foundation.

The two-time world heavyweight champion made his stance clear about these endorsements at the launch of his new energy drink, Furocity. Fury also took the opportunity to poke fun at his next opponent Dillian Whyte by saying that his new beverage “could help Dillian with his training, for sure.” Fury added that trying the drink “would be the only time he will ever get to taste Tyson Fury and then put me down.”

Although the boxer has rejected approaches from gambling companies, many sports personalities have agreed to partner with iGaming and sports betting brands to endorse their products. In fact, former Heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson agreed on a lucrative deal with Inspired Gaming to become one of the many sports stars to release an online slot game.

Despite some sports star fans questioning the moral stance on endorsing gambling, iGaming sponsorships help underpaid athletes secure extra funds. For example, when you consider the controversy surrounding the low sums given to UFC competitors, the recent news of Amanda Nunes teaming up with iGaming software developer Armadillo Studios to launch a branded slot is hardly surprising. And after all, the iGaming industry is booming – especially in the U.S, with online casinos and sports betting legal in more than half of U.S states in 2022.

Some gambling companies have landed themselves in hot water for using sports celebrities’ image rights without permission. Mr. Universe winner Arnold Schwarzenegger sued a company producing slot machines with his face on them for $10 million for doing so without asking permission in 2001.

The Gypsy King’s comments against these endorsements came before his self-imposed media blackout apart from the press conferences for his next fight with fellow Brit Dillian Whyte. The two heavyweight powerhouses will go toe to toe on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Wembley Stadium in London, England.