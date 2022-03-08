Boxing’s unrecognized heavyweight champion set to finally prove himself

March 8th, 2022

David Martin Warr

The heavyweight division becomes more apparent in the coming month as the World Boxing Association follows through on its promise.

In 2013, the WBA exclusively told WBN they would consider scrapping the ‘regular’ belts. It wasn’t until eight years later and drastic measures from World Boxing News and the rest of the sport that President Gilberto Mendoza listened.

In 2022, several titles are out of circulation. Plus, the interim straps are no more.

One of the most polarizing championships and the one that started it all with Ruslan Chagaev in the late 2000s will finally go by 2023,

The first step is current holder Trevor Bryan finally facing a live opponent. Daniel Dubois got ordered to meet the American as the mandatory challenger.

A purse bid will take place in six days unless an agreed deal happens. Once in the books, that champion will be put forward to battle ‘super’ ruler Oleksandr Usyk to crown one champion in the division.

It will be the first time the WBA had just one heavyweight titleholder in fifteen years.

Bryan, who has been fighting no marks at the command of promoter Don King, steps up to the plate if the Dubois event goes ahead.

King isn’t known as a handler that allows his fighters to take anyone with a pulse. Dubois certainly has one of those for power-punching at 200 pounds plus.

It remains up in the air whether King will give it the green light. However, Bryan says he’s ready.

“After this fight, everybody is going to be shouting my name,” Bryan said before his win over Jonathan Guidry. “I am not worried about that.

“Boxing people know who Trevor Bryan is. I am here to stay. I’m here to fight the best. I am the best. I am the champion.”

On his relationship with Don King, he added: “When I first signed with Don King, he showed me all the champions he made.

“I told him that day that I am going to be a champion myself so that you can add me to this list, and here I am now.

“I am building my legacy. We continue to win still, to look good. I can’t wait for these blockbuster fights that are coming up soon.”

Discussing Dubois, Bryan said: “I am the champion. I am a fighter. I love to fight. Whenever I sign my name on the dotted line, I am ready to go.

“Everybody is supposed to come for me. Everybody is supposed to speak my name. Trevor Bryan is a true champion, and we want to see him in there with the best.”

HEAVYWEIGHT CHALLENGE

Bryan went public with his intentions to fight Dubois, even in the UK, if needed. All will become more transparent on the 14th of March.

The American has no doubts he will prevail.

“There is no pressure at all. I am the heavyweight champion as well. Trevor Bryan is here to stay.

“I am here to defend this title with the best. I am going to be sensational.”

