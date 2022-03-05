‘Monster’ Amir Khan vs Kell Brook fight is like a London bus

March 5th, 2022

Lawrence Lustig

The grudge match between British welterweights Amir Khan and Kell Brook is like a London bus. You wait for ages for one and two to come along at once.

According to reports, the pair of former world champions will battle it out again after Khan invoked a rematch clause.

The clash was already an invitation to a party nobody wanted to attend before many got their eyes wiped when Khan vs. Brook I sold out in minutes.

No sooner had promoter Ben Shalom stated the Pay Per View figures rivaled Anthony Joshua had Khan reportedly agreed to a second fight.

It’s no wonder Sky Sports want a second helping if Khan vs. Brook pushed one million buys. The only fight outside of the heavyweight division on the platform.

Shalom’s words to talkSPORT should have indicated that all involved would push for the second event. Otherwise, it would be a case of throwing money down the drain.

“It looks as though it has been the biggest event outside the heavyweight division that Sky has done on box office,” Shalom told talkSPORT.

“Probably the most significant event for them in British boxing since Froch vs. Groves. It’s a monster, and it’s still growing. People are still buying it and repeatedly watching it.

“It was such a spectacular vision on television when you watch the ring walks back and the main event back.

“It was incredible. The numbers are special and very close to AJ [Anthony Joshua] figures.”

AMIR KHAN vs. KELL BROOK II

The result of a fight doesn’t matter if the numbers were significant enough. Just tell that to Tony Bellew and David Haye.

They did similar with their saga that was as riveting the second time around as it was predictable.

Nonetheless, fans can look forward to another helping of the grudge match. Prepare for plenty of “Amir Khan wasn’t ready” and “didn’t train hard enough” into the build-up so both sides can justify the money grab.

The most unnecessary rematch of the last few years will still be a money-maker. Don’t worry about that.

