Frank Warren sticks it to Eddie Hearn on Tyson Fury views

March 4th, 2022

Queensberry / Top Rank

Frank Warren stuck it to Eddie Hearn’s view that Tyson Fury wouldn’t sell out Wembley Stadium on April 23 by offering a perspective from Ticketmaster.

The ticket-selling giants aired their views on the Dillian Whyte fight as the whole place almost sold out in three hours on Wednesday.

Peaking at 170K in the virtual queue on Ticketmaster.co.uk, Warren drew comments from his ticketing partners over the matter.

They come as a direct result of Hearn’s tongue-in-cheek downplay.

Ticketmaster said: “Tyson is a rockstar. He could have sold-out three Wembley Stadiums!”

FRANK WARREN

Warren added his view by stating the opposite to Hearn.

“I always imagined that this fight wouldn’t be a hard sell. So I am happy we opted to stage it in the biggest and best venue in the UK,” said Warren.

“This illustrates just what a big draw Tyson has become, his personality is infectious, and he truly is a champion of the people.

“He is also the No.1 heavyweight in the world and one of the most recognized sportsmen on the planet.

“I am thrilled that we are bringing him back to Britain to perform on the biggest stage of all against Dillian Whyte and a domestic dust-up that will be the biggest boxing event of the year.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the fans for their incredible support of this event, and we will be in for some night on April 23 at Wembley Stadium.”

Dillian Whyte, who Hearn promoted recently, didn’t appear at the press conference.

FURY vs. WHYTE TICKETS

Only a limited number of tickets remain. A small number of Ticketmaster’s Platinum tickets are still available online. At the same time, 5,000 coach tickets are yet to be released.

Details for the sale of the remaining coach packages will be announced in the coming days and available via Ticketmaster.co.uk.

Tickets for the all-British collision on St George’s Day at Wembley Stadium connected by EE, promoted by Queensberry in association with Top Rank, shown live on BT Sport Box Office in the UK, and Pay-Per-View in the US sold like hotcakes.

They went on sale at noon on Wednesday via Ticketmaster, and the demand was instant and at a staggering level.

