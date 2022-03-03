There’s a ‘Big Drama Show’ middleweight unification coming on April 9

March 3rd, 2022

The Gennadiy Golovkin vs. Ryota Murat world middleweight title unification, first confirmed by World Boxing News in 2021, is back on.

Golovkin and Murata initially got slated for the holiday season last year. However, Covid-19 ended those hopes.

Now, as a trilogy with Canelo Alvarez got diverted until the fall, Golovkin and Murata stand free to complete their contractual obligation.

‘GGG’ will move on to facing his Mexican adversary for the third time if successful in Japan on April 9th. And as usual, the big-punching Kazakh is promising a ‘Big Drama Show’ for his fans.

“I am glad that the date has finally been set. I want to express my gratitude to the organizers from Japan for their hard work and full support of the upcoming unification fight,” said Golovkin.

“Ryōta Murata is an outstanding champion. I believe that boxing fans from this beautiful country and worldwide will see an exciting event.

“I look forward to getting back in the ring and bringing the Big Drama Show to Japan.”

His opponent Murata, a massive underdog in the fight, welcomes the challenge this spring.

“It is an honor to share the ring with the great champion Gennadiy Golovkin,” said Murata.

“I am extremely pleased to be part of this historic middleweight title unification fight here in Japan.

“On April 9th, victory will be mine, and Japan will have a unified World Middleweight Champion.”

MIDDLEWEIGHT CLASH

DAZN will televise Golovkin vs. Murata stemming from a deal with the streaming service. It forms part of a packed schedule from now until the summer.

Ed Breeze, EVP pf Rights at DAZN, stated: “We cannot wait to have Gennadiy ‘GGG’ Golovkin back on DAZN, facing off against Ryōta Murata for the WBA, IBF, and IBO Middleweight World Titles.

“Murata takes a big step up against the middleweight king GGG, who looks to continue his reign in the division after dismantling Szeremeta last time out.

“This will be a brilliant fight, and we’re thrilled to have it live on DAZN on April 9th.”

