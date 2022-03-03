Errol Spence Jr promises to move one step closer to undisputed

March 3rd, 2022

Errol Spence Jr. has the opportunity to claim a third title belt at welterweight next month and aims to take out Yordenis Ugas at Cowboys Stadium.

The 32-year-old, undefeated in 27 bouts, takes on the Cuban in a unification clash that will see the winner walk away as the WBC, IBF, and WBA champion.

Despite defeating Danny Garcia upon his return, Spence still has doubters following a lucky escape from a car wreck.

The Ugas fight gives ‘The Truth’ another opportunity to silence those who say he’s not the same fighter he was before the accident.

“I can guarantee fireworks on April 16. Ugas is going to give it his all, just like I will,” pointed out Spence.

“I’m going to put on another great performance in front of my hometown crowd. It’s ‘Man Down,’ and it’s ‘Strap Season.’

“I’m the guy everyone is talking about. The motivation I get from my family and friends allows me to push through everything I’ve gone through.”

On headlining such a massive event in Texas, Spence added: “I want to thank Jerry Jones and the Cowboys for bringing me back. For realizing my skills and my potential.

“We’re going to sell this stadium out and make this a great night. I will put on a great show in front of my fans, my family, and the whole Cowboys organization.

“I also have to thank Ugas for agreeing to take this fight with me. He’s a tough competitor who comes to fight.

“I thought he beat Shawn Porter in 2019. Then he beat Pacquiao with an arm injury.

“He’s a great warrior, but I believe that it’s my time to show the world that I’m here to win another belt.

Spence is already a pound-for-pound star. He has a long-term goal of facing fellow-rated rival Terence Crawford. Whether that fight can happen down the line hinges on his performance against Ugas.

Crawford could face Keith Thurman if he signs for Premier Boxing Champions, meaning a four-belt clash with ‘Bud’ becomes a reality.

ERROL SPENCE JR vs UGAS

Ugas himself has something to prove after the Manny Pacquiao victory as claims the Filipino Presidential candidate was far over the hill ring in his ears.

Also, the WBA handing Ugas the title before the fight has always been a bone of contention. But Ugas is adamant he wants to earn it, anyway.

The tough competitor doesn’t shy away from criticism on social media. But he has another massive chance to shine come April 16.

