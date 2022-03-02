Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte tickets on sale, 100k Wembley sellout slated

March 2nd, 2022

Queensberry/Top Rank

Tickets go on sale for Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte today, and Frank Warren expects a 100,000 capacity sellout at Wembley Stadium.

Warren, alongside Bob Arum, believes Fury vs. Whyte can break extensive U.K. records on April 23.

Warren aired his thoughts ahead of tickets going on sale on Wednesday at the press conference.

“I’m delighted. It’s great. We’re at Wembley. I think we’re going to sell out just under 100,000 capacity.

“It’s going to be a special night because you have the lineal champion, the WBC champion who has not been here for four years.

“Tyson Fury has not fought in the country for four years.”

On Dillian Whyte not showing up, Warren added: “The atmosphere is going to be brilliant. All we need, unfortunately – he is not here today, is the other side of the card to show up.”

TYSON FURY vs DILLIAN WHYTE TICKETS

Promoted by Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions and Top Rank, tickets will be exclusively sold from Ticketmaster at noon UK/7 a.m. E.T. on Wednesday, March 2.

PRESSER INFO

Two men will fight, but only one showed up for the press conference. WBC/Lineal/Ring Magazine heavyweight champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury made it a solo act Tuesday to promote his April 23 showdown against Dillian Whyte at London’s Wembley Stadium connected by E.E.

EVENT

Fury (31-0-1, 22 K.O.s) has been the lineal champion since November 2015 and will fight on English soil for the first time since June 2018.

Since then, he’s fought Deontay Wilder three times, cemented his status as the world’s best heavyweight, and has served as an inspiration for mental health sufferers around the world. Whyte (28-2, 19 K.O.s) is a consensus top-five heavyweight who knocked out Alexander Povetkin in a rematch last year to regain the WBC interim title.

Fury-Whyte marks the third time in boxing history that a pair of Brits are fighting for the heavyweight title. Fury managed without his counterpart at the press conference, lobbing insults and promising a memorable evening in front of an expected crowd of nearly 100,000.

UNDERCARD / PPV

News on undercard bouts will get announced shortly. Fury-Whyte will be broadcast live on Pay-Per-View in the U.S.

