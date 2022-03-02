Leigh Wood ready to defy the odds against Michael Conlan

March 2nd, 2022

Mark Robinson

Leigh Woods defends his secondary WBA title against Michael Conlan on March 12 knowing he’ll have to beat the odds for the privilege of keeping his belt.

Nonetheless, Wood is confident he can get the job done. Wood believes it’s more of a 50-50 fight.

“In my opinion I don’t think Mick’s every been in a 50/50 fight, this is new for him, but I’ve come through those challenges,” said Wood.

“I’ve been in the bookies not favourite and come out the other side from a pressure point of view.

“e is right, there’s going to be a lot of people and a lot of pressure, but I thrive on pressure.

“The whole of career I’ve been thrown in and come out the other side, we’ve got seven weeks to find out and I can’t wait.”

On why he can beat the undefeated Irishman, Woods added: “My greatest assets don’t even get talked about one bit, dedication, I’ve put my life on hold because boxing is everything to me.

“It always has been since a young age; he’s going to look at these defeats but that’s going to work in my favour.

“I don’t need to nit-pick through his performances, I know what I’m going to do, I know exactly what I’m going to do.

“Michael’s a great fighter, he’s had some really great wins and is going to be a really big challenge, but I know what I need to do on fight night.

“He’s a great champion, a great public image in Ireland, massive, all the best on fight night because he’s going to need it.

“I’ve been there before, in fights in my career, in my life. I’ve not had a promoter, anyone steering me in the right direction, I’ve not had my dad taking me to the gym from a young age. I walked in the gym on own 10/11 years old and it takes a lot to do that, to get to this point on my own.

“I’ve got here on my own with pure determination and grit, resilience and refusal to give up and that’s what it’s going to take to come through this fight and that’s what I do.”

