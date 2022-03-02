Josh Taylor landed one flush left hand the whole fight, says Tim Bradley

March 2nd, 2022

Lawrence Lustig

According to ESPN analyst Tim Bradley, Josh Taylor didn’t do anywhere near enough to keep hold of his undisputed titles against Jack Catterall.

Bradley had already dissected the handy loss before he moved on to point out Taylor’s lack of output in the fight.

Catterall won the fight by nine rounds to three on the WBN scorecard, plus a knockout. However, he got robbed by three judges who the authorities will question for their role.

They prevented a young man from securing his dream and should be held accountable.

A former two-weight world champion, Bradley told ESPN: “There was only one left hand that Taylor landed that was flush, and that happened in the last round.

“Taylor finally moved his head off to the side, tried his pull counter, and he landed. It was effective. It was great, but it happened only once.

“The rest of the shots were down to the body, and then an occasional right hook.

“For the most part, with the jabs from the outside, Taylor was getting beat to the punch. On the inside, Taylor couldn’t work because he was getting tied up.”

On Catterall nullifying his work, Bradley added: “Taylor’s a great inside fighter, but Catterall solved him and just laid out the blueprint on how to neutralize him for all his future opponents.

“Taylor couldn’t fight inside because Catterall took away his strength. That’s what it’s all about in boxing. Go beyond your skills and abilities and take away the other fighter’s strength.

“If a boxer is able to do that and capitalize on his opponent’s mistakes, he is going to win a lot of rounds.

“Taylor didn’t jab enough. He didn’t set up his attack enough, and he walked in with one idea on his mind. But he thought he was going to come in and knock out Catterall.

“He had a rude awakening because Catterall had a plan of his own. And it was a better one.”

JOSH TAYLOR ROBBERY

Despite an inquiry by the British Boxing Board of Control, Taylor seems to have gotten away with it through the sanctioning bodies.

The WBA didn’t mention the robbery in their report. At the same time, the IBF and WBO stated even less than the other two.

World Boxing Council chiefs believe Catterall deserved a rematch but would not order it.

WBN believes Catterall should get another shot at the undisputed crown. And if Taylor moves up in weight, keep the belts together for one more fight.

It’s the least the Chorley man deserves.

World Boxing News has had over one billion views since its inception in 2010. Follow on social media @worldboxingnews.