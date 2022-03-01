Luis Ortiz assessed as Deontay Wilder replacement for Andy Ruiz Jr. PPV

March 1st, 2022

Ryan Hafey

World Boxing News understands that Luis Ortiz is in contention to replace Deontay Wilder for a Pay Per View alongside Andy Ruiz Jr.

As WBN reported first, Premier Boxing Champions supremo Al Haymon set his sights on pitching Wilder and Ruiz together in 2021.

Due to Wilder winning arbitration against Tyson Fury, the fight fell apart but remained a possibility for 2022 once “The Bronze Bomber” returned.

In a recent interview, Wilder put a cloud of doubt over whether he will come back. He seeks enlightenment before deciding on retirement,

Three brutal battles with Fury took their toll on Wilder, who doesn’t have the best punch resistance at the top level due to giving up so much weight.

If he retires and passes on the Ruiz PPV, Haymon looks set to draft in ex-two-time Wilder opponent Ortiz.

Wilder blasted Ortiz out twice in devastating fashion. The second of which took place on the paid platform. And that’s where Haymon believes Wilder belongs from now on.

If the former WBC heavyweight champion competes again, it will be a colossal event likely to retail at $79.99 and above.

Ruiz vs. Ortiz is a decent alternative as Haymon looks to continue his PPV fest through FOX and Showtime. However, if Wilder comes back to the table, he’d undoubtedly be the first choice.

As WBN also stated, though, Ruiz doesn’t look in fighting shape right now and isn’t in progressive training camp with Eddy Reynoso.

Recent problems with Reynoso’s schedule led to Ryan Garcia making his way to new pastures. It’s unknown if Ruiz will do the same due to conflicts with Canelo’s battle with Dmitry Bivol on May 7th.

Regarding Ortiz, the aging Cuban is back in the win column. He’s enjoyed two victories on the spin since losing to Wilder.

With his stock risen again, Ortiz is looking for a world title shot before bowing out.

DEONTAY WILDER

Haymon still wants to make Wilder vs. Ruiz, though. Therefore, if Ortiz beats Ruiz, that fight will potentially be dead in the water forever.

Deontay Wilder needs to decide on his tenure in the sport to clarify things for Ruiz.

