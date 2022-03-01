Floyd Mayweather warns about dangers of being ‘rich’ versus ‘wealthy’

March 1st, 2022

Floyd Mayweather fired a warning to other boxers and entrepreneurs regarding the dangers of getting rich and not sustaining wealth.

The five-weight boxing legend earned over one billion dollars in his last five years as a pro alone and is in a prime position to give sound advice.

Speaking on The Pivot recently, Mayweather outlined his vision of remaining a comfortable multi-millionaire for the rest of his life.

“Rich is something that’s short-term,” said Mayweather to the Pivot crew. “Wealth is long term. It’s established.

“I was sitting with Warren Buffett in my locker room before a fight, and we were talking about private jets.

“He said he’s got over 500 jets. But when you’ve been living this life for so long, that’s normal.

“The only way to pick up these things is to sit, listen and learn. There are three ways to learn: hearing, seeing, and doing.

“That’s what makes me so deadly in boxing. I can learn all three ways. I’m deadly in all three ways.”

FLOYD MAYWEATHER LEGACY

On how his legacy defines his life, Mayweather added: “The ultimate goal is to go to sleep when you want to and wake up when you want to at night.

“If you’re not doing that, then someone or something is controlling you. I don’t want to be controlled. I want to be my own boss.

“That’s why I paid 750 thousand dollars to get out of my first promotional contract. Because I eventually made 750 million dollars in just three fights.”

Concluding on the criticism he receives in some sections of the media, ‘Money’ stated: “I don’t really care what people believe.

“No matter what you do, it’s not good enough for everyone. No matter what, they’re going to say what they want to say.

“But the history books, they will say something completely different.”

Having retired in 2015 with a world record Pay Per View clash for a paycheck, Floyd Mayweather remains open to exhibition offers to this day.

