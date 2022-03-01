‘Unprofessional Dillian Whyte’ demands laid out after London rebuff

March 1st, 2022

Queensberry/Top Rank

Dillian Whyte failed to show up at the press conference for his heavyweight title fight with Tyson Fury and got what-for from promoter Frank Warren.

“The Bodysnatcher” has hardly said a word since landing a $7.4 million payday opposite Fury in an event to take place at Wembley on April 23rd.

Fury was in attendance and his usual cheerful self as Warren blasted Whyte for adding unreasonable demands to his no-show.

“One of the things was he wanted a private jet to fly him in and out today, and we agreed to that in writing,” explained Warren.

“Then they tried to add other stuff to it. They didn’t even want to let us use his photograph on the poster.

“I’ve never heard of anything like it in my life,” added the Hall of Famer.

PURSE SPLIT

Warren tried to make the challenger see sense in gripes surrounding the purse split, which Whyte still has an ongoing arbitration running over.

“He is getting eight times more than Tyson got to fight Klitschko. It’s more than Joshua got to fight Martin and more than Usyk got to fight Joshua.

“Champions bank on themselves to win. That’s what they do. If you win the title, you get the money.

“We are where we are, but Dillian Whyte is in Portugal, and it is disgraceful that he is not here.

“It is not professional and, if somebody else had won the purse bid, we would have helped to make that work. It is madness.”

DILLIAN WHYTE

Whyte is undoubtedly attempting to get under Fury’s skin by any means necessary as he knows ‘The Gypsy King’ is the best in the business at mind games.

Whether it works or not, we will have to wait seven more weeks. However, nobody expects the Briton to turn up for other events until fight week.

One thing he will have to turn up for is the weigh-in.

Phil Jay – Editor of World Boxing News since 2010