World Boxing Council say Jack Catterall ‘merits a rematch’ with Josh Taylor

February 28th, 2022

Sky Sports

According to information relayed about their fight by the World Boxing Council, Jack Catterall deserves a rematch with Josh Taylor.

As usual, the WBC release their report of the fight as a title fight under their sanctioning rules. Despite stating it was mere ‘a close fight’, the information indicated that Catterall should get another opportunity.

Anyone witnessing the fight in Glasgow could see that Catterall won the contest with no questions asked. However, there are continued frustrations at the lack of action by all four sanctioning bodies.

The WBC is the first to acknowledge a second helping after the WBA failed to mention any controversy.

“Everything was ready for Taylor in his heather purple tartan to shine in front of his fans, and as usually happens in these cases, he arrived very confidently thinking that it would be plain sailing. It wasn’t,” said the WBC report.

“It was Jack who landed more often with crisper punches, and by the third round, Josh’s nose was bleeding.

“In the fourth, Josh was using his extra height and reach effectively. Quite a lot of clinching. But then Jack caught him a sinking right to the midriff and opened up with both hands.

“Just before the eighth round, Referee Marcus McDonnell, who’d previously warned them about some rough stuff, gave both a stern talking to at that moment. Jack, who was noticeably tiring, suddenly landed a right uppercut and bigger left hook, dropping Josh for the first time in his career. Both then risked.

“A ragged final round. Both opened up, and a neat left uppercut landed from Jack. A crunching left to the body from Josh and then clinching.

Taylor earned the split decision victory with 113-112 for Catterall, 114-111, and 113-112 for Taylor.

“Josh finished the fight stronger and more energetic than Jack, but it was a titanic tear up and an even tougher test for Josh than Regis Prograis.”

WORLD BOXING COUNCIL REMATCH

On the rematch, they added: “Josh says a rematch isn’t necessary. Jack’s performance merits it! He fought like a Lancashire Fusilier.”

The WBC acting on what looks to be a throwaway statement will remain up in the air until a more concrete follow-up.

However, the way it’s panned out, that looks increasingly unlikely for Catterall unless his team pushes a protest.

