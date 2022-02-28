World Boxing Association ignore Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall controversy

February 28th, 2022

Despite widespread condemnation, World Boxing Association chiefs didn’t mention any controversy in the Josh Taylor victory over Jack Catterall.

On Saturday night, Catterall got mugged of a win in what WBN described as the “biggest robbery in British boxing history” in Glasgow.

The Chorley man did more than enough to win, taking nine rounds of the twelve on the World Boxing News scorecard.

At least 95% of fans commenting on social media and those scoring via live apps gave Catterall a solid triumph.

What makes the verdict all the more gut-wrenching is that Catterall should be the undisputed champion of the world right now.

In their summary of the bout, the WBA ignored the elephant in the room.

“Josh Taylor lived one of the toughest fights of his career. But fought for twelve rounds to retain his World Boxing Association (WBA) Super Lightweight Super Championship, and the WBC, WBO, and IBF crowns against Jack Catterall this Saturday at the SSE Hydro, Glasgow, Scotland,” they said.

“The undisputed 140-pound champion defeated the Englishman by split decision. It was a tough bout, but the judges scored 113-112, 112-113, and 114-111 after recovering from a knockdown in the eighth round.”

WORLD BOXING ASSOCIATION VIEW

On Catterall, the WBA added: “Taylor faced a very challenging opponent but was able to handle the pressure exerted by the visitor, especially in the early rounds.

“The champion worked well with distance. Taylor knew how to hit the leather, work his combinations, and take advantage in the early rounds.

“However, Catterall grew as the rounds went by. He began to make Taylor much more uncomfortable in the middle of the fight.

“The eighth round was vital for the Englishman. He sent the champion to the canvas with a straight left. Although Taylor recovered, he continued to have a hard time for several rounds.

“The closing of the fight was with Catterall attacking. Taylor came back little by little to add a couple of rounds and pull out a vital victory despite having received a points deduction for hitting his opponent in the abdomen after a bell.

“The Scottish remains undefeated with 19 wins, 13 of them by knockout. While Catterall got left with a record of 27 wins, one loss, and 13 wins before the limit.”

A protest from Catterall should already be in motion. WBN will no longer recognize any world champion at 140 pounds until a scoring review gets implemented.

