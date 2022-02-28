Conor Benn UK clash ‘is a brilliant fight’ days after Kell Brook was finished

February 28th, 2022

Lawrence Lustig

Eddie Hearn seems to be a man over ever-changing opinions these days. No sooner had he stated Amir Khan and Kell Brook were both finished, the Matchroom boss now says a fight with Conor Benn for the latter is a ‘brilliant fight.’

And whether Hearn’s words are due to Brook being over the hill and possibly beatable for greener Benn remains a topic to discuss, though.

Hearn is talking up a possible UK battle between the pair with his promoter hat on his head.

“The aim for Conor Benn is to become a welterweight world champion,” Hearn told the DAZN Boxing Show.

“As I said to Kell Brook last night, I think Conor Benn is the best welterweight in Britain.

“Now, off the back of that performance from Kell Brook, many will feel that he is.

“Kell Brook against Conor Benn is a brilliant fight. A brilliant fight with one guy at the back end of his career, one guy a young rising star.

“Is it too early? Is it too late?”

On Brook versus Chris Eubank Jr., which WBN also believes is a mistake to put together for Sky Sports, Hearn added: “I said to Kell last night, “Why would you even think about fighting Chris Eubank Jr?

“He’s a middleweight when you can fight a huge welterweight fight against Conor Benn?”

KELL BROOK

Hearn opted not to deal with Brook for fights against Terence Crawford and Khan. However, it seems the DAZN promoter got back in touch with Brook since his victory.

“Kell FaceTimed me last night, and I had a really nice chat with him. I said to him, ‘You looked nervous.’

“He said, ‘I was nervous.’ But then I saw Amir walk out, and he looked petrified. I think everyone doubted each other.”

Benn vs. Brook is a decent British welterweight fight to make. That’s if Sky Sports and DAZN can agree on which network televised it.

With DAZN now in the Pay Per View market, a co-promote event on Sky Sports and DAZN paid platforms may not be out of the question.

Phil Jay – Editor of World Boxing News since 2010 with over one billion views.