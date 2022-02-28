‘Scotland Screwjob’ refunds given over ‘battered Mars bar’ Josh Taylor

Lawrence Lustig

Bookmakers at Paddy Power offered a refund to punters who backed Jack Catterall to beat Josh Taylor on Saturday night.

The Irish odds crunchers seemed just as disgusted as the vast majority who witnessed Catterall taking Taylor’s belts in Glasgow.

Out-punching Taylor in eleven of the twelve rounds and doubling the blows landing output, Catterall got mugged.

Paddy Power did what it felt was right by giving customers their money back.

“Light Welterweight champion of the World Josh Taylor got an incredibly controversial hometown split decision win over Jack Catterall on Saturday night.

“Twitter went absolutely berserk about the Scotland Screwjob,” said the bookie.

“And when shady shenanigans go down, Paddy just has to step in and do something.

“We can’t talk sense into the scorers for the bout. But we can issue a Justice Refund on Catterall to win selections in the Match Betting market.

“And with over 3,000 plucky punters cursing the ringside adjudicators when Josh Taylor got given the nod on a split decision, that’s exactly what we did.”

JOSH TAYLOR BATTERED MARS BAR

They added that the judges might need to make an appointment to get their eyes tested.

“We might even fork out for a trip to Specsavers for the three visually-impaired fight-watchers. It follows the call to award each fighter a win on a 113-112 score, with the decisive view going 114-111 in favor of the belt-holder Taylor.

“This is despite Catterall battering him like a Mars bar in Govan for much of the fight. Cue total apoplexy on social media.”

So far, the campaign for Jack Catterall to get a second opportunity looks set to fall on deaf ears. Josh Taylor is already talking about moving up.

Should he do so, WBN believes the four sanctioning bodies should come together in an unprecedented way to give Catterall a shot at the vacant undisputed titles.

