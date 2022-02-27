Lawrence Okolie vs Michal Cieslak running order for London

February 27th, 2022

Mark Robinson

Lawrence Okolie defends his WBO cruiserweight title in London on Sunday night. Here is the running order for the 02 Arena clash with Michal Cieslak.

OKOLIE VS. CIESLAK RUNNING ORDER

15:00 GMT LIVE ON BEFORE THE BELL

8 x 3 mins International Heavyweight contest

DEMSEY MCKEAN 246lbs 1oz v ARIEL ESTEBAN BRACAMONTE 293lbs 1oz

(Queensland, Australia) (La Cumbre, Argentina)

followed by

6 x 3 mins International Light-Heavyweight contest

JOHN HEDGES 183lbs 9oz v ALEKSANDER NAGOLSKI 182lbs 2oz

(Takeley, England) (Bytom, Poland)

followed by

6 x 3 mins International Cruiserweight contest

CHEAVON CLARKE 199lbs 7oz v TONI VISIC 199lbs

(Gravesend, England) (Split, Croatia)

followed by

17:00 GMT LIVE ON DAZN

6 x 3 mins Lightweight contest

CAMPBELL HATTON 136lbs 2oz v JOE DUCKER 136lbs 8oz

(Hyde, England) (Loughborough, England)

followed by

10 x 3 mins International Heavyweight contest

FABIO WARDLEY 236lbs 7oz v DANIEL MARTZ 266lbs 2oz

(Ipswich, England) (Clarksburg, USA)

followed by

10 x 3 mins International Middleweight contest

ANTHONY FOWLER 163lbs 7oz v LUKASZ MACIEC 163lbs 9oz

(Liverpool, England) (Lublin, Poland)

followed by

12 x 3 mins European Featherweight Title

KARIM GUERFI 125lbs 4oz v JORDAN GILL 126lbs

(Manosque, France) (Chatteris, England)

followed by

10 x 3 mins vacant WBC International Flyweight Title

GALAL YAFAI 111lbs 5oz v CARLOS VADO BAUTISTA 109lbs 9oz

(Birmingham, England) (Mexico City, Mexico)

followed by

12 x 3 mins WBO Cruiserweight World Title

LAWRENCE OKOLIE 199lbs 4oz v MICHAL CIESLAK 199lbs 6oz

(Hackney, England) (Radom, Poland)

PRE-FIGHT QUOTES

Lawrence Okolie:

“I’ve had 17 fights, 14 by KO. On the weekend, it’ll be 18 and 15 by KO. Everyone can say what they want about the opponent until after I’ve beaten them, and then we’ll be onto the next one, and we’ll see what everyone says about him.

“I think power is secondary. It’s more for fans and my opponents to watch and see what I’m doing. In the ring, as I’m going to show on Sunday, there are so many other things that I do that are overlooked. It all ends in a KO, which is why people care about the power.

“Nothing else has mattered since the fight got signed. It’s up to be to wipe the smile off his [Cieslak] face and all of his Polish teammates on Sunday.

“It’s a must. 100% ends in a KO. 1 million percent.”

Michal Cieslak:

“To be honest, I don’t care what other people think like media or supporters. I’m focused on myself and on what I’m going to do Sunday.

“I am aware that there will be a lot of supporters from my city of Radom and other places around Poland. I can’t wait to fight in this bout.

“Today, I’m focusing on myself, so I’m not interested in how hard he punches and how strong he is, I’m going to do what I have to on Sunday, and I’ll be celebrating then.”

