WBN will not validate any 140 world champion until Jack Catterall review

February 27th, 2022

Lawrence Lustig

World Boxing News will not recognize any champion in the super-lightweight division until Jack Catterall has a fair hearing.

The decision comes after one of the worst travesties in world boxing and certainly the most dumbfounding in British boxing history.

Catterall out-punched Josh Taylor, the whole fight, out-landed him in eleven of the twelve rounds, and put the Scot down on the canvas.

Anyone with two eyes could have scored that fight. Catterall won at least eight, possibly nine of the sessions, and was the better fighter overall.

Therefore, in protest of the robbery, WBN will not place any champion on the super-lightweight list until Jack Catterall gets a fair review, an immediate rematch, or a shot at the undisputed title if Josh Taylor moves up in weight.

BOXXER promoter Ben Shalom, who was powerless to stop the judges carding the abomination, admitted that he was ’embarrassed’ by what he witnessed after the fight.

“I’m actually embarrassed because I’m promoting this event,” said Shalom. “That’s heartbreaking for Jack.

“I’m embarrassed. If there’s not an inquest, it will harm the sport. I’m not just embarrassed. I’m really angry.”

That statement from Shalom is all WBN is asking for here. Taylor should not be recognized as the champion on an awful decision until a full internal review of the fight gets completed.

JACK CATTERALL ‘MADE HIS CASE’

The same cannot be said about Top Rank, though, Taylor’s US representatives. They described the win as close but no shock.

“Josh Taylor is still the undisputed junior welterweight champion, but Jack Catterall made his case.

“Taylor retained his crown by split decision (114-111, 113-112, 112-113) in front of a raucous, sold-out crowd of 12,101 partisan supporters Saturday evening at OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland.

“Taylor (19-0, 13 KOs) had a challenging night in his first bout since unifying all four belts last May against Jose Ramirez.

“He got knocked to the deck in the eighth round, courtesy of a Catterall left hand.

“Catterall (26-1, 13 KOs) had a point deducted for holding in the 10th. Taylor was penalized for a shot after the 11th round bell had sounded.

“The pair fought the 12th round in close quarters. When the final bell rang, the capacity crowd awaited the verdict.

“Taylor prevailed by the closest of margins, keeping his undisputed championship and the promise of bigger fights.”

This statement is not an accurate description of what took place. Jack Catterall put his life on the line for a dream and had the rug pulled from underneath him.

It was not a tough fight to score for the judges.

So, in a nutshell, the WBN title section at 140 will remain blank until this mess gets sorted out.

The views expressed in this article are opinions of Phil Jay.

