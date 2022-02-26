World Boxing Council confirm sanctions against Russia for Ukraine war

February 26th, 2022

The World Boxing Council has announced sanctions against the whole of boxing in Russia following military action against Ukraine.

WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman has called for peace in the region as Russia attempt to take the capital of Kyiv.

They said: “With heavy hearts, the World Boxing Council (WBC) with the world witnesses the terrible outbreak of war, with an attack by Russian forces against the country of Ukraine. We see this death and destruction with horror.

“In the interest of peace, the WBC, as a World’s governing body in our sport, has voted per our history and conscience to remove the sanction of any and all WBC boxing in Russia until and unless this conflict gets resolved agreeably.

“The WBC has been in open discussions with other sanctioning organizations and all members of the boxing industry to work towards peace.

“We condemn this war in the strongest terms, demand peace in the region. After careful deliberation, we are committed to taking this action to back up our words.

“Decades ago, the WBC was the first world sport organization to withdraw sports recognition in apartheid, South Africa.

“We must keep our commitment to human rights for all people and reject any act of discrimination and abuse of power.

“Demonstrating that commitment to peace and human rights, the WBC Board of Governors has agreed – as we did with apartheid South Africa – that the WBC will not recognize or sanction any boxing activities within Russia until further notice.

“Until the re-establishment of peace and preserving human rights in Ukraine.

“We do not seek to punish the Russian people, with whom we have and will always maintain the closest of friendship and brotherhood in unity for peace.

“We extend our feelings to the boxing Community of Russia, boxers, trainers, promoters, and ring officials. They are not political but are great supporters of our sport within Russia and beyond.

“We join in unity for our sport and for each other to establish continuous peace activations and campaigns.

WORLD BOXING COUNCIL

“We cannot stand by and see so many suffer. The WBC stands with and prays for the people of Ukraine and the ordinary people of Russia.

“We forward to an immediate reconciliation and an end to this war. May God give us the guidance we need to return peace and unity for all people.”

