Fact Check: Are ‘war photos’ of Vitali Klitschko with guns and bombs real?

February 26th, 2022

Photographs of Vitali Klitschko in army fatigues holding guns in a war scenario are not new despite going viral.

Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko has promised to fight Russian forces if he comes into contact with any during the recent conflict. However, images of the former heavyweight champion dressed in army fatigues ready for battle are not actual combat and are from before the war began.

One is from a 2021 training exercise reposted by Vitali in January 2022. The other more striking image of Klitschko with a machine gun is almost one year old from that same exercise.

They were posted to Klitschko’s Instagram.

Klitschko and his brother Wladimir have earned the world’s respect for standing their ground during the troubles. Even current heavyweight king Oleksandr Usyk flew back into Ukraine this weekend.

The show of solidarity in the boxing world is unsurpassed in sports as three of our most high-profile heavyweights attempt to protect their land.

Wladimir once again asked the world to act and send help in fending off Russian advances on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the World Boxing Council sent a message of peace to Ukraine, hoping that the war would soon end without more bloodshed.

Russia is becoming more and more cut off from the world as they enter Ukraine territory under leader Vladimir Putin.

“In light of the attacks taking place in Ukraine, it is with concern and compassion that the WBC and the worldwide boxing community join together in a call for prayers,” said the WBC.

“The World of Boxing stands for peace and unity. We hope for an immediate cease-fire with a humane and agreeable resolution to the conflict.

“In 2018, The WBC celebrated its 56th annual convention in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine. We are rich with everlasting and tender memories from this event.

“Our WBC family is heartbroken and in shock after witnessing the images that got released from this morning’s attack.

“Let’s all unite. May God guide us in the process of peace.”

