Gervonta Davis masterplan contains undisputed pound for pound mission

February 26th, 2022

Gervonta Davis is standing on the verge of greatness and potentially is just victories away from becoming an undisputed champion.

As World Boxing News has explained many times, Davis has an order waiting to fight George Kambosos.

Firstly, the WBA ordered ‘Tank’ to battle Rolando Romero after their previous Pay Per View cancelation.

The World Boxing Association continues to reduce its world titles. And having ordered Davis to fight ex-interim titleholder Romero, their next move is to stipulate the secondary champion to fight the ‘super’ belt holder.

This scenario means Kambosos will soon have it in writing that Davis must be his next mandatory.

However, on January 24, the WBA clarified Davis vs. Romero.

“The World Boxing Association (WBA) Championships Committee ordered the lightweight world title fight. A fight between champion Gervonta Davis and mandatory challenger Rolando Romero.

“The pioneer body sent the formal communication to both teams of both fighters. They will have 30 days, which expires next February 24, to reach an agreement.”

That fight is said to be a done deal as an in-house Floyd Mayweather show. The only thing left is Kambosos arranging his first defense of three world lightweight title belts.

For Davis to have an undisputed opportunity, Kambosos must fight WBC ruler Devin Haney.

At present, nothing is concrete despite the interest between Kambosos and Haney. Plus, the WBO threw in a curveball to make matters more complicated.

They ordered Vasyl Lomachenko in a mandatory stipulation that puts a spanner in the works.

Therefore, Kambosos has Lomachenko or Haney to consider. If he chooses Lomachenko, that’s where the Davis undisputed train stops.

However, if Kambosos fights Haney and all four belts get unified, Davis could push the WBA to order his clash before the WBO.

If the Pay Per View star can beat Romero and then land Kambosos or Haney for all four straps, a place in the upper echelons of the Pound-for-Pound rankings awaits.

Promoter Mayweather believes he should already be in the top ten. WBN rates Davis twelfth.

“I was talking about Gervonta Davis,” said Mayweather to FightHubTV. “I don’t understand why he’s not in the top ten pound-for-pound.

“And Terence Crawford, Errol Spence Jr., and Benavidez, the list goes on.

“There are so many tough fighters out there. I’m proud of great young champions out there [right now].

If everything comes together, it could be some twelve months for Gervonta Davis.

GERVONTA DAVIS UNDISPUTED PLAN

Spring 2022: Rolando Romero [WBA secondary mandatory]

Spring 2022: Kambosos vs. Haney [undisputed titles]

Fall 2022: Kambosos/Haney vs. Davis [mandatory]

