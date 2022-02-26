Deontay Wilder sneaking into new Fury vs Whyte poster debunked

February 26th, 2022

Deontay Wilder does not appear on the new poster for Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte despite one eagle-eyed viewer getting deceived by the image.

Top Rank and Frank Warren confirmed the date and venue for the WBC heavyweight title match on Friday with a brand new artwork to match.

The mandatory clash takes place on April 23 in London.

But one fan decided to take a pot shot at the photo of Fury. They claimed it was the hand of Deontay Wilder holding the World Boxing Council belt.

The simple fact is, it was Fury’s hand, as Warren’s media guy Dev Sahni pointed out.

DEONTAY WILDER

Following their riveting trilogy, Deontay Wilder is currently undecided on his future.

At the same time, Fury has to take care of Whyte to continue his ambitions of becoming an undisputed heavyweight champion.

ABOUT FURY vs. WHYTE

Fury (31-0-1, 22 KOs), based in Morecambe, has held the lineal heavyweight title since November 28, 2015, the night he ended the nearly decade-long championship run of Wladimir Klitschko.

Following over two years of inactivity, he returned to action in June 2018, inspiring millions with a comeback that saw him fighting for the world title within six months of his June 2018 comeback victory over Sefer Seferi in Manchester.

He has only one blemish on his record. It came via a disputed December 2018 draw against Deontay Wilder.

Fury quickly avenged that with stoppage wins over the American star in February 2020 and October 2021.

The Dillian Whyte showdown marks his first bout in London since February 2015.

As a world-level heavyweight, Whyte (28-2, 19 KOs), raised in Brixton, London, earned a shot at Fury with a seven-year run.

Following a seventh-round TKO loss to Anthony Joshua in 2015, when both were undefeated prospects, Whyte went on an 11-fight winning streak.

The run included triumphs over Joseph Parker, Oscar Rivas, Lucas Browne, and Derek Chisora (2x).

His momentum, and mandatory position, was halted when Alexander Povetkin knocked him out. Povetkin exposed Whyte with a single left uppercut in August 2020.

Whyte exacted revenge in March 2021. He blasted out Povetkin in four rounds to regain his interim title.

