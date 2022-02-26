Another disastrous two weeks for ‘The Problem’ Adrien Broner

February 26th, 2022

Adrien Broner has endured a rollercoaster two weeks since a Super Bowl fumble to forget for the multi-weight world champion.

It all began on Super Bowl Sunday when the Cincinnati Bengals took on the Los Angeles Rams in their backyard.

Broner posted an image to Instagram that he later deleted. The contents were not good.

Hard drug paraphernalia in brown and white powder lined up on a table with Broner standing above waiting to pounce.

In the accompanying words, Broner intended to take the drugs if his team claimed the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

He said: “Don’t mind me, but just in case the Bengals win.” – Broner even tagged the official team social media account.

As it happened, Matthew Stafford took the Rams to the Vince Lombardi Trophy and his first Championship Ring.

Before he deleted the post, responses to Broner went like: “Welp, won’t be no issues making weight,” and another making accusations of putting the brown powder up his nose as the spiraling of the boxer’s party lifestyle continues.

One responder warned Broner to sort himself out and get back to what he does best.

“Man, get off that stuff and go focus on what you have left of your career,” they said.

Sadly, what got predicted pre-Santiago seems to have come to pass.

Many thought Broner was only fighting for the payday amid ongoing legal action against him. And also to fund his wild lifestyle outside the ropes.

A few days later, Broner was pictured handing a one hundred dollar bill to a lady leaving his apartment. He looked massively out of shape.

‘The Problem’ boasted a belly hanging over his pants. Broner is potentially losing millions of dollars by not being active.

At just 32 years of age, Broner is staring down the barrel of retirement as promoters will not work with him while in this state.

ADRIEN BRONER to TANK

Broner followed that up on 2/22/22 by tagging Gervonta Davis in a post about Baltimore, Tank’s home city. A joke began over the date due to how Baltimore residents allegedly pronounce their u’s.

He was antagonizing the secondary WBA lightweight champion. Nonetheless, Davis didn’t respond to Broner when provoked.

In his latest outburst, Broner commented on a ‘can I?’ image posted by another woman and went above and beyond necessary.

Responses to the one-time superstar of the sport were not good.

One said: “Go to bed, bro,” before another stated: “[Take it] Down, horrendous.”

A third added: “God AB, you’re a public figure on a public site and a father of many. Consider some decorum.”

It was a terrible fortnight for Adrien Broner. Let’s hope it doesn’t get any worse.

Phil Jay – Editor of World Boxing News since 2010 with over one billion views. Follow WBN on Twitter @WorldBoxingNews.