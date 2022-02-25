Iranian Hulk looks tiny opposite mammoth Martyn Ford as presser goes off

February 25th, 2022

The Iranian Hulk was no match for Martyn Ford as the pair went face-to-face at the press conference in Dubai.

As one eagle-eyed viewer put it, the Iranian Hulk Sajad Gharibi looked more like an Iranian ‘Ewok’ as he sized himself up to Martyn Ford.

Gharibi is billed as six foot three inches and over four hundred pounds on his biography but seemed far from it next to the mammoth Ford.

The nervous energy got the best of the Middle Eastern weightlifter as he pushed towards Ford and fell on the floor.

Ford won the battle and is a huge favorite to win the war.

Martyn Ford vs. Iranian Hulk! They got into a scuffle in Dubai to promote their fight in April. Martyn Ford doesn’t seem to have any trouble taking him to the ground. #iranianhulk #martynford pic.twitter.com/MpVPaYnd28 — MUSCLE INSIDER® (@muscleinsider) February 25, 2022

The pair will trade blows in a unique boxing attraction at the O2 Arena in London on April 2nd. There aren’t high hopes that it will contain any boxing skills whatsoever, though.

Ford vs. Gharibi is merely another money-grabbing exercise. It comes at a time in the sport when anything can sell, provided you have enough social media followers.

Gharibi has almost 700,000 in what now is a highly doctored account to make him out to be far more extensive than he stands.

MARTYN FORD

In contrast, Martyn Ford has 3.4 million and is the fight’s big draw. Ford is an imposing figure at a towering six feet eight inches and built like the proverbial brick house.

It seems the myths surrounding Gharibi could turn out to be correct.

The views expressed in this article are opinions of Phil Jay.

Phil Jay – Editor of World Boxing News since 2010 with over one billion views. Follow WBN on Twitter @WorldBoxingNews.