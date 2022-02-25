Klitschko brothers to take arms as heavyweight champ heads into warzone

February 25th, 2022

@klitschko

Wladimir and Vitali Klitschko confirmed fighting intentions in Kyiv as current heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk headed back to the Ukrainian warzone.

Both brothers will take up arms if they have to defend Ukrainian from Russian advances.

Vitali, the Mayor of Kyiv, spoke to Good Morning Britain in the UK to state his intentions.

“I believe. I believe in Ukraine, I believe in my country, and I believe in my people,” said Vitali.

“We don’t have an exact number, but we know many, many examples of Ukrainians dying amid Russia’s attack.

Klitschko added on himself: “I don’t have another choice. I have to do that. I will be fighting.”

Wladimir put out a heartfelt message to the Ukrainian people and pleaded with the world to help out.

“It is not “the war of Ukraine’.” It is Putin’s war.

“Meticulous preparations were hidden behind the fog of the last few weeks in order to set in motion a plan that had been drawn up for months.

“No more fog and false diplomatic declarations.

“Now, the Russian president is using war rhetoric in the purest Bolshevik tradition and is rewriting history to justify his redivision of borders.

“He makes it clear that he wants to destroy the Ukrainian state and the sovereignty of its people.

“Missiles and tanks follow words. Destruction and death come upon us. That’s it. Blood will mix with tears.

HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMP

The pair of three-time heavyweight kings will stand with three-belt titleholder Usyk, who flew back to Ukraine despite the apparent dangers.

Usyk had a simple statement. “NO WAR.”

The current situation in Ukraine is volatile and not likely to improve anytime soon. The rest of the world has begun sanctioning Russia in a bid to show solidarity alongside the bloodshed.

