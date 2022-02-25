Chris Colbert eyes Gary Russell Jr, with Gervonta Davis a future foe

February 25th, 2022

Stephanie Trapp

Rising star Chris Colbert has a plethora of options open to him for the future as fights against Gary Russell Jr., and Gervonta Davis lay on the horizon.

The former WBA interim super-featherweight champion was on a collision course with Davis until ‘Tank’ recently decided to stay at 135 pounds.

Davis did so as the WBA wanted clarification over his future in conjunction with their plan to reduce titles.

George Kambosos Jr. now lies in the future of the Floyd Mayweather star as Colbert pushes towards a clash versus WBA champion Roger Gutierrez.

Colbert would have been on course to face Davis if he had remained at 130. As it turns out, Colbert will fight Gutierrez at the earliest opportunity.

If he wins against Hector Garcia this weekend, he’ll go after Gutierrez and Russell Jr. next.

“I was a little disappointed when Roger Gutierrez dropped out of the fight,” said Colbert. “I had to put that disappointment aside and just hope that he and his team recover fast.

“Once I beat this guy right here, I want Gutierrez next.

“I want to thank Garcia for even taking this fight. Without that, I wouldn’t even be fighting on Saturday. Garcia is just a step in my way.

“We all have obstacles that we have to overcome, and this is another. I’m ready to test myself against the best.

“He has ten knockouts, but that doesn’t scare me. Everyone knows what I do. Every time someone has power against me, they get beat bad.

“I don’t know what I’m going to beat him with, but I’m going to beat him down.”

GERVONTA DAVIS

On the prospect of going up against Russell or even Davis in the future, Colbert added: “I’m not cocky. It’s just confidence in my skills.

“We’ve put in the work. I’m in Superman shape. I was ready to take that title.

“I want to fight the biggest fighters in the game. That’s going to be my legacy. Gary Russell Jr. is a tremendous fighter.

“I’m willing to give him an opportunity to fight for the title at 130-pounds. We’re both dogs, and I don’t want any easy fights.

“I can do it all in the ring. How are you going to beat me if I can do it all? I’m a real fighter, and I want to give the fans tremendous action.

“If he thinks I’m a clown, I’m going to juggle with him on Saturday and give everyone a show.”

Fans would love to see Colbert in with Gervonta Davis at 135 once the flashy puncher seals his title destiny at 130 and moves up in weight.

Phil Jay – Editor of World Boxing News since 2010 with over one billion views. Follow WBN on Twitter @WorldBoxingNews.