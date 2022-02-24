Yamaguchi Falcao, Connor “The Kid” Coyle enjoy knockout victories

Fire Fist Boxing Promotions’ Yamaguchi Falcao and Connor “The Kid” Coyle both scored knockouts Saturday, February 19 at Memorial Hall in Melrose, MA.

Headlining a card promoted by Reyes Boxing Promotions, Falcao captured the WBC Latino Super Middleweight title via second round knockout of Fernando Ezequiel Farias.

Fighting out of his signature southpaw stance, Falcao was aggressive from the opening bell. The 2012 Olympic Bronze medalist found a home early for his jab, hook and left cross. A minute into the second, Falcao hurt Farias with a crisp left uppercut that sent him reeling towards the ropes. Moments later, Falcao put Farias down for the count with a hard left hook.

Time of stoppage was 1:21.

Falcao, who is from Brazil and currently resides in Florida, improves to 20-1-1 with 9 KO’s. Farias slips to 11-2-2 (4 KO’s).

In the co-featured bout of the evening, undefeated middleweight Connor “The Kid” Coyle of Derry, Northern Ireland kept his perfect record intact by stopping Rodrigo Rodrigues after five rounds.

Coyle, who had a significant height and reach advantage, backed Rodrigues up with many of his punches. Rodrigues looked to counter with left hooks and did land a few decent shots but it was mostly one way traffic. Coyle broke down Rodrigues with jabs and quick multi-punch combinations that shook the Brazilian up. Following a dominant fifth round where Rodrigues was battered and bloodied, his corner threw in the towel.

Coyle is now 15-0 with 7 KO’s and retained his ABF Continental Americas Middleweight title. Rodrigues slips to 8-2 (7 KO’s).

“I am very pleased with Yama and Connor’s performances,” said Jody Caliguire of Fire Fist Boxing Promotions. “Yama fought much more aggressively than in the past and that is something he was working on in camp. He’s a dangerous opponent for anybody in the 168 pound division. Connor did a great job of breaking his opponent down and fighting smart. We believe this is the year he’ll become top 15 middleweight in the world.”

Falcao returns to action March 26 at the Caribe Royal Resort in Orlando, FL. Coyle’s next bout will be announced shortly.