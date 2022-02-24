‘I didn’t lose to Manny Pacquiao, it was a split decision’ – Keith Thurman

February 24th, 2022

Welterweight star Keith Thurman reflects on his defeat to Manny Pacquiao in 2019 says he doesn’t believe he lost the fight.

Former unified welterweight champion Keith Thurman is adamant he remains undefeated despite losing to Manny Pacquiao in July 2019.

‘One Time’ got dropped by Pacquiao in the opening exchanges at the MGM Grand. Thurman went on to a scorecard defeat despite a late rally.

Manny Pacquiao looked his old self on the night as the Filipino Senator became the oldest 147-pound titleholder of all time.

Speaking to Curran Bhatia on ‘Ask the Experts’ before his recent comeback win, Thurman was defiant when discussing the ‘Pacman.’

KEITH THURMAN on PACQUIAO

“I don’t see that I’m a defeated fighter. I don’t feel like Manny Pacquiao defeated me. It was a split decision,” said Thurman.

“At the end of the day, I want to know if there’s anybody who can defeat Keith Thurman. Is there anybody out there?”

Asked why he didn’t get the decision, Thurman added: “I F’d up bro. I F’d up [vs. Manny Pacquiao]. It happens to human beings.

“We are F’ing up. 2019 just wasn’t my best year.”

Opening another can of worms, Thurman said his body hurt before walking to the ring in his last fight.

Attempting to explain it, the 33-year-old questions whether something might have affected his liver.

“I wonder why my stomach hurt before the fight. It could have something to do with the way I eat after the weigh-in.

“It might be an overload on my liver,” concluded Thurman.

A commanding victory over Mario Barrios puts Thurman into contention for huge fights. Thurman can pursue Terence Crawford and Gervonta Davis in the coming years.

But time is running out for the ex-long-time champion. Thurman must strike while the iron is hot and get another significant name inside those ropes.

