Josh Taylor favored to defeat Jack Catterall ahead of another all-Brit battle

February 24th, 2022

Lawrence Lustig

This weekend, Josh Taylor is the favorite to defend all his undisputed, super lightweight titles in what oddsmakers see as a one-sided fight.

“The Tartan Tornado” heads back home to Glasgow for a mandatory fight on Sky Sports and hopes to upstage last week’s battle between Amir Khan and Kell Brook in Manchester.

Betting sites believe Taylor will overcome the undefeated Jack Catterall and move on to more significant events.

According to the Caesars Sportsbook, Jack Catterall is the +800 underdog, meaning a $100 wager will result in an $800 profit. On the other hand, Taylor is a massive -1400 favorite, meaning a $100 wager will win you about $7.14.

The pair of Brits do not like each other. This disdain has been apparent from the start.

Taylor, who is 18-0 with 13 KO’s), sees challenger Catterall as a stepping stone despite a perfect 26-0 record. Catterall also has 13 KOs.

At an earlier press conference, Taylor and Catterall gave fans a small glimpse of what they can expect on fight night.

Catterall told Taylor he would take his belts away. “How? In what way? How are you going to do it?” snapped Taylor in retort.

“There are several ways,” replied Catterall. – “Go on, how? Tell me one,” replied Taylor.

“By turning up and being Jack Catterall. I’ll get in there and punch your head in!” said Catterall.

“You’ll punch my head in – easy as that!?” blasted a vicious Taylor. – “Well, it won’t be easy, but I’m going to,” added Catterall.

Taylor ended the argument by stating: “Go back to bed.”

JOSH TAYLOR

Continuing by discussing their previous friendship, Taylor said that wouldn’t affect him.

“It’s easy for me to flick that switch. If you said go and fight him right now, I’d do it. Easy as pie for me to switch the mentality into fight mode.

“It’s time to put the friendship and the respect aside until after the fight. May the best man win. I believe, on the night, he’s not getting anywhere near me.”

Shrugging off Taylor’s words, Catterall sees his hand raised in a massive upset on the night.

“There are several ways I can win this fight. [I’ll win] by turning up and being Jack Catterall. I’ll get in there and punch [his] head in, and it’s going to mean everything to me.

“It’s all going to come together to cause an upset. I’m convinced I will win.

“Respect is there, as Josh Taylor said, but as fighters we have to switch that on. It’s a business and we’re here to bring the heat in January.

The argument ends this Saturday, February 26 at the OVO Hydro Arena in Glasgow.

