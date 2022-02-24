Jordan White beats Brandon Valdes, picks up WBC ranking title

February 24th, 2022

This past Saturday night, surging super featherweight Jordan White won his 9th consecutive fight with a 10-round split-decision over late-replacement Brandon Valdes to capture the WBC USNBC title in front of yet another capacity crowd at The HALL inside Live! Casino & Hotel in Hanover, Maryland.

The exciting card was the 7th consecutive top-notch card promoted by Jeter Promotions at Live! Casino.

In round five, White dropped Valdes with a left hook to the head. The action was nip and tuck throughout the fight with Valdes trying to make a slugfest out of it. White came home with the victory by taking two cards by scores of 97-92 and 96-93. Valdes won a scorecard by a 95-94 tally.

White is now 13-1. Valdes falls to 14-3.

In the co-feature, super middleweight Demond Nicholson took out Gabriel Pham in round five of their scheduled 10-round super middleweight bout.

Nicholson dropped Pham with a left hook in round one. Nicholson continued his domination, and in round five, put Pham on the canvas for the count that was courtesy of a hard right hand.

Nicholson is now 25-4-1 with 21 knockouts. Pham of Atlantic City is 15-3.

Brandon Chambers won the ABF USA Super Bantamweight title with a dubious opening round stoppage over Paul Carroll.

Carroll seemed to take a misstep that caused an injury to his leg. With Carroll limping around, the fight was stopped 62 seconds into the contest.

Chambers is now 7-0-1 with four knockouts. Carroll is 4-3.

Colby Madison took a six-round unanimous decision over Antonio Robertson in a heavyweight bout.

Madison won on all cards by shutout margins of 60-54 and is now 10-3-2. Robertson is 4-8-1.

AJ Williams won the ABF Atlantic Super Middleweight decision with a close six-round split decision over Brent Oren.

Williams, a Penn State graduate, won by scores of 59-55 and 58-56. Oren took a card 58-56.

Williams is now 6-1. Oren falls to 4-8.

Mansaborie Conde needed just 28 seconds to destroy debuting Malcom Phillips in their four-round super middleweight contest.

Conde jumped all over Phillips and dropped him. The fight was stopped quickly after a count started.

Conde is 5-0 with four knockouts.

Jaqeem Hutcherson won a four-round unanimous decision over Jalan Woodmore in a foul-infested super bantamweight fight.

There was a lot of holding, shoving and illegal tactics until Hutcherson was deducted a point in round in the final round, but he had done enough to take every round and won by scores of 39-36 on all cards to move to 4-1. Woodmore is 0-2.

Thyler Williams of Philadelphia stayed undefeated with a six-round unanimous decision over Maurice Anthony in a welterweight fight.

Williams took all cards by 60-54, 59-55 and 58-56 scores and is now 6-0. Anthony is 3-4.

Joseph Veazey won a four-round unanimous decision over Corey Champion.

Veazey took two cards by 40-36 and third read 39-37 to stay perfect at 6-0. Champion is 2-4.

Ahmad Muhammad Jones stopped Tyree Arnold in the fourth and final round of their welterweight fight.

The time of the stoppage was 2:02 for Jones, who is now 2-0 with two knockouts. Arnold is 1-4.