Adrien Broner provokes Gervonta Davis before airing dirty laundry in public

February 24th, 2022

Multi-weight boxing champion Adrien Broner poked rival Pay Per View star Gervonta Davis before washing his dirty laundry in public.

Adrien Broner is on a relentless mission to smear his reputation after yet another foot-in-mouth moment for the ex-world titleholder.

On the back of joining a paid site adult platform, to posting drug paraphernalia on his Super Bowl battle cry to the Cincinnati Bengals, Broner is continually misfiring in the public eye.

Yesterday, WBN reported that Broner is also looking way out of shape after paying a lady leaving his apartment with a belly hanging over his pants.

Since returning to the sport last year to score his first win in four years, Broner is potentially losing millions of dollars by not being active.

At just 32 years of age, “The Problem” is staring down the barrel of retirement as promoters will not work with him while in this state.

His most recent foul was tagging Gervonta Davis in a post about Baltimore, Tank’s home city. A joke began over the date 2/22/22 over the way Baltimore residents allegedly pronounce their u’s.

Nonetheless, Davis didn’t respond to Broner when provoked.

The second part of Broner’s antics was a bit more excruciating as his persona took a battering in response to a woman.

Broner commented on the ‘can I?’ question by going above and beyond what was necessary.

Responses to the one-time superstar of the sport were not good.

One said: “Go to bed, bro,” before another stated: “[Take it] Down, horrendous.”

A third added: “God AB, you’re a public figure on a public site and a father of many. Consider some decorum.”

The fighter struggles to get the motivation to train and instead airs his dirty laundry in public.

Adrien Broner seems too busy partying to stop himself from consistently sending out unwarranted pipe bombs.

GERVONTA DAVIS FIGHT

Offers from Conor Benn, Jessie Vargas, Regis Prograis, and even Davis himself would be on the table if Broner could get himself together.

The worry is that there might be that one moment when things take a turn for the worst before Broner eventually realizes.

Let’s hope it’s not the very worst when it happens.

