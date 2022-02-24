Chris Eubank Jr. receives another offer from a former world champion

February 24th, 2022

Lawrence Lustig

Chris Eubank Jr. got called out by a former world champion on the back of stating his interest in a UK battle with Kell Brook.

After getting called out by former welterweight champion Jessie Vargas, middleweight contender Chris Eubank Jr. has another offer to consider.

As Eubank went back and forth with Kell Brook following the Sheffield man’s win over Amir Khan, Vargas interjected into the conversation.

Brook began by stipulating that Eubank has to fight him at “155 otherwise don’t mention my name” as the links continue.

Eubank responded: “You fought GGG at 160, so you will do the same with me if you want the biggest payday [and beating] of your career.

“If not, I’ve got much bigger fish to fry anyway. You don’t.”

That fight looks dead in the water. However, Vargas is willing to move up to middleweight to meet Eubank at 160.

“After I knockout Liam Smith, we can sit down and talk, Chris,” said the budding Las Vegas politician.

After I knockout @LiamBeefySmith we can sit down and talk Chris 👊 @ChrisEubankJr #VargasEubank — Jessie Vargas (@jessievargas_) February 22, 2022

Vargas can be accused of jumping the gun, though. Tough Liverpudlian Smith is no easy test. He’s a live opponent and former WBO ruler himself.

Assuming Vargas does the business and gets past Smith in their rearranged collision, world title offers or at least eliminators would land on his door at 154.

Therefore, moving straight up to middleweight without considering those would amount to career suicide for the aging Vargas.

CHRIS EUBANK JR OFFER

Eubank would be a massive favorite, not only to win but to knock Vargas out. A bad loss at the higher limit would then see any big offers at 154 disappear.

As reports keep swirling, Eubank would be well advised to stick to contenders in his division. It’s no secret that if the Brighton man wants a world title shot, that’s the only option.

Gennadiy Golovkin or Ryota Murata will soon have two versions of the 160 crown. At the same time, Murata would become a firm target for Eubank to get in the title mix with two sanctioning bodies.

Should Golovkin win the Japan unification, he’s almost certain to move up for a trilogy battle with Canelo Alvarez. That eventually would then leave two versions vacant.

Eubank Jr. would undoubtedly be in the running for both later this year.

In the meantime, taking on a top fifteen contender in an eliminator at middleweight would cement Eubank’s chances and do his career no harm whatsoever.

