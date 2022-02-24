Angel Barrientes returns to action this Saturday in Las Vegas

February 24th, 2022

Super bantamweight prosect, Angel “AK-47” Barrientes (7-1, 5 KOs), is eager to make his 2022 debut this Saturday, February 26 from The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, a Premier Boxing Champions event. Barrientes will square off against Brian Cannady (10-2, 6 KOs) in a non-televised 4-round bout.

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by TGB Promotions, are on sale now and can be purchased through Ticketmaster.com.

The 12-round main event will feature Chris “Primetime” Colbert vs. Dominican Olympian Hector Garcia. Colbert vs. Garcia tops a stacked SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING® tripleheader beginning at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT as the undefeated fighters match up in a WBA Super Featherweight Title Eliminator.

Barrientes, a native of Las Vegas, will be fighting in his hometown for the first time in his career. At only 19-year-old, Barrientes has gained the respect of everyone in the super bantamweight division.

He has plans to put on a dazzling performance in front of his family and friends who will have a large crowd in attendance.

“I’ve been envisioning fighting in my hometown of Las Vegas since I was in the amateurs and now that moment is about to happen,” said Barrientes, who is coming off a first-round knockout in October of last year.

“I have a lot of my people that will be in the stands supporting me, so I must put forth a great outing. I’m going to let my hands go with thoughts of stopping my opponent.”