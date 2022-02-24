Abass Baraou battles Brian Chaves on March 19 in Berlin

February 24th, 2022

Abass Baraou (11-1, 7 KOs) will headline an action-packed event at the Tempodrom in Berlin on Saturday March 19 as the rising Super Welterweight star takes on Argentinian southpaw Brian Damian Chaves (14-1, 5 KOs).

Boxing returns to the Tempodrom for the first time in 18 years as Wasserman Boxing and Probellum continue their partnership with another exciting event following the success of their first co-promotion on December 3 in Ilsenburg.

Baraou, fighting in his adopted hometown for the first time in his paid career, will follow in the footsteps of German greats Markus Beyer, Sebastian Sylvester and Oktay Urjkal who have all previously topped the bill at the famous Berlin venue.

Oktay Urkal challenged ‘Vicious’ Vivian Harris for the WBA World Super Lightweight Title at the Tempodrom in October 2004, while Markus Beyer defended his WBC Super Middleweight crown against Italy’s Alberto Colajanni in January 2006, and future IBF World Champion Sebastian Sylvester fought Francois Bastient for the EBU European Middleweight Title in January 2008.

Baraou, who won Gold at the European Championships and Bronze at the World Championships in 2017, hopes victory over the former WBA Fedebol Champion will enable him to realise his own World Title ambitions.

“I am excited to face an interesting opponent like Chaves at the Tempodrom,” said Baraou. “This is another important step forward for me as I move closer to being able to fight for World Titles. I know it will be a challenge that requires intense preparation. This gives me even more motivation for the next few weeks. I look forward to putting on a great fight for all my fans in Berlin.”

Baraou’s opponent Chaves intends to spoil the party for the former German and WBC International Super Welterweight Champion with the South American confidently predicting he will end the fight in the first five rounds.

“On March 19, I am going to announce myself to the world,” said Chaves, the 29-year-old from Buenos Aires. “I will defeat Abass Baraou by KO within five rounds. I am not going to let this opportunity pass me by. I have plenty of quality and I will be bringing the victory back to Argentina, VAMOS!”

“We’ve promoted three fantastic events at the Tempodrom in the past,” said promoter Kalle Sauerland. “We’re delighted to return with Abass Baraou, who can become one of Germany’s next boxing superstars. Following the success of our first event in Ilsenburg, we’re thrilled to be working once again with our partners Probellum. Spectators will be allowed at the Tempodrom, and I am sure that fans will come in large numbers to experience boxing live in this fantastic setting.”

Richard Schaefer, President of Probellum, adds: “We’re excited to continue our partnership with Wasserman Boxing. This is the second in a series of high-quality boxing events that we will be promoting together this year in Germany. I look forward to seeing Abass Baraou in action as well as the other fights that will be announced in the coming days. Our partnership now continues to gather momentum as we look forward to many more great nights together with Wasserman Boxing!”