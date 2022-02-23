Mike Tyson urges Deontay Wilder to fight ‘right away’ after second loss

February 23rd, 2022

Mikey Williams

Mike Tyson says former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder has more to give despite mistakes against Tyson Fury.

Ex-undisputed king and top division legend Mike Tyson has told Deontay Wilder to pull his finger out and get back in the ring.

Tyson emptied his thoughts when speaking on Club Shay Shay in an interview where he described what Wilder did wrong against Tyson Fury.

In their trilogy, Wilder suffered back-t0-back defeats to Fury and didn’t win any of their three bouts.

Criticizing tactics used, ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’ aired his thoughts.

“Going with your jab, he has to go all out for 12 rounds with him,” Tyson told host Shannon Sharpe. “You can’t give him no room to punch.

We’re LIVE on YouTube with Episode 41. Watch Shannon’s conversation with boxing legend @MikeTyson 👀 🔗: https://t.co/gdmkuN9f0Q — Club Shay Shay (@ClubShayShay) February 21, 2022

“Deontay Wilder has to go all out for 12-rounds with him. He can’t give him any time by moving around. He can’t allow him to think.

“Wilder allows Tyson Fury to think a lot. He gives him a lot of time.”

Concluding by telling Wilder to get back in the gym, Tyson is adamant the American puncher is far from finished in the sport.

“I don’t want Deontay to get discouraged. He should be ready to fight someone else right away.”

DEONTAY WILDER on TYSON

Tyson’s words come after Wilder blasted the 1980s superstar for not beating the best of his time.

Wilder stated regarding Tyson in a famous video: “Folks, half of you all don’t know your history. When it comes to the sport of boxing, let’s face it. You do not know your history.

“You do not know your facts. All you know is what you hear. Go back and do your facts. Go back and do your history.

“We love Mike Tyson, of course. We love them all. Do you know what I’m saying? I love them all. We love them all. They did a great job. But go back and look up your facts.

“If you go back, and I want somebody to answer this question for me, how many Hall of Fame fighters did Mike Tyson actually fight?

“Thank you. Only two. Holyfield beat him twice, and Lennox beat him. Only two. So what are you all talking about?”

World Boxing News has had over one billion views since its inception in 2010. Follow on social media @worldboxingnews.