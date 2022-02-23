Yordenis Ugas questions fight choice of next welterweight star Jaron Ennis

Welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas is not impressed by the opponent for rival 147-pound star Jaron Ennis.

WBA welterweight champion and Manny Pacquiao conqueror Yordenis Ugas decided to publicly question who Jaron Ennis will face in his next bout.

Ugas jumped on a post stating Ennis will battle Custio Clayton in the coming months as the next superstar of the division continues his alarming rise.

The Cuban is not on board with Ennis facing Clayton after the Showtime headliner called out more prominent stars at 147.

“No offense. I had never heard of this fighter. What record do you have? Who he defeated in his last fight,” asked Ugas on the decision to pit Ennis in with Clayton.

A fan chimed in with a defense of Clayton as an opponent. They said: “[Custio Clayton] Got robbed against Lipinets.

“[This is a] Canadian fighter who hasn’t been able to get a good fight because he’s a too high risk, too low reward. This is his shot. He deserves it.”

An unimpressed Ugas responded: “Oh, so good for him.”

Shortly afterward, Ugas issued his thoughts on those who have a pop at boxers who risk their lives each time they enter the ring.

“We often overlook it. This is a dangerous sport in itself,” pointed out the WBA ruler. “We fighters give everything, and most of us want to reach the final consequences.

“But in a boxing match, the most important thing is that both leave the ring on their own feet,” he concluded.

Ennis vs. Clayton heads to a scheduled IBF purse bid on March 1st as stipulated by the sanctioning body.

However, upon deciding who will stage the fight, Showtime will likely confirm a date within days.

