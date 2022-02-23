Off the rails Adrien Broner in bad shape days after Super Bowl drug fumble

February 23rd, 2022

Stephanie Trapp

As World Boxing News reported last week, multi-weight world champion Adrien Broner won’t be back in the ring anytime soon.

‘The Problem’ looked far from fighting shape this week when sharing a video of himself paying a lady leaving his apartment.

Broner’s antics come just over a week after the former Pay Per View star deleted an image he posted of the drugs he allegedly planned to ingest had the Cincinnatti Bengals beaten the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl.

As it happened, Matthew Stafford took the Rams to the Vince Lombardi Trophy and his first Championship Ring.

Before he deleted the post, responses to Broner went like: “Welp, won’t be no issues making weight,” and another making accusations of putting the brown powder up his nose as the spiraling of the boxer’s party lifestyle continues.

One responder warned Broner to sort himself out and get back to what he does best.

“Man, get off that stuff and go focus on what you have left of your career,” they said.

ADRIEN BRONER SHAPE

But ten days on, and Broner shows no signs of wanting to get back in the ring. It comes just over one year after Broner’s last fight.

Once he’d defeated Jovanie Santiago on points for Broner’s first win in four years, there were hopes he would be firmly back in the spotlight again.

The offers came thick and fast in 2021. Big contracts were on the table to battle Conor Benn, Keith Thurman, and Jessie Vargas in a rematch.

Sadly, what got predicted pre-Santiago seems to have come to pass.

Many thought Broner was only fighting for the payday amid ongoing legal action against him. And also to fund his wild lifestyle outside the ropes.

Soon enough, Broner will require a cash injection to his finances. However, the Benn, Thurman, and Vargas ships will have sailed by that time.

Adrien Broner has to get back in the gym right now to strike while the iron is hot. But judging by his latest post, he’ll need more than an eight-week camp to burn off the excess poundage.

The views expressed in this article are opinions of Phil Jay.

