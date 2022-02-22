Terence Crawford gives up on Errol Spence Jr. – eyes undisputed 154 shot

After giving up on Errol Spence Jr., Terence Crawford is looking for a new challenge.

Former super-lightweight king and current welterweight champion Terence Crawford is ready to move up in weight. Once there, he’ll forget about Errol Spence Jr. and look to challenge the winner of Jermell Charlo’s rematch with Brian Castano.

‘Bud’ declared his intentions when traveling to the UK as part of Amir Khan’s corner for the Kell Brook fight.

Previously, Crawford had wanted Spence to agree on a unification clash. He even stipulated it in a final contract with Top Rank boss Bob Arum.

But after leaving Arum and his promotional company behind, Crawford is ready to test the waters at 154 pounds.

“The fight fans gotta be the ones that push for it,” Crawford said to Behind the Gloves. “They gotta be the ones that demand it.

“I did my part. I’ve done my part by being professional by going through everybody they put in front of me. I don’t know what I can do any different.

“I want that fight. If it happens, it happens. I’ve been calling for it for years now. If it doesn’t, it doesn’t.

CHARLO vs. CASTANO

“If I can’t get the Spence-Ugas winner, I’d love to get the Jermell and Castano winner. I can have that fight and be undisputed at 154.”

Charlo vs. Castano II recently got called off due to Covid and will occur in the coming months.

