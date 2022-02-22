Dillian Whyte signs last-minute Tyson Fury contract as arbitration continues

February 22nd, 2022

Dillian Whyte waited until the last stages of a World Boxing Council deadline to sign on the dotted line for a clash with Tyson Fury.

The mandatory WBC challenger and interim champion played significant mind games in the build-up when remaining silent and refusing to put pen to paper.

Just before midnight UK time on Monday, it was confirmed that “The Body Snatcher” had now done so. But whether he knew he had another six hours left until the deadline on Mexico time is another story.

Fury vs. Whyte is on for the UK sometime this spring. However, one thing that hasn’t gone away is the arbitration Whyte launched against the WBC.

So what happens with the arbitration now?

Well, Whyte wants a bigger slice of the pie than the twenty percent on offer. The WBC usually rules only slightly favor the champion for a mandatory fight.

For some reason, Fury got handed eighty percent this time around.

Whyte will continue that fight in the hope of boosting his purse from just over seven million dollars to over fifteen. If he manages to win, Whyte would also get another four million thrown into a bonus pot by WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman.

Although contracts are signed, it remains a delicate situation. Fury is irate at Whyte’s shenanigans but may also be getting a taste of his own medicine he doesn’t like.

Everything will push towards making the battle spicier and follow on from another all-British fight between Kell Brook and Amir Khan last week.

That will go down as a massive event landing on UK soil. It’s hoped Fury vs. Whyte will, too, once the details get finalized.

TYSON FURY vs. DILLIAN WHYTE DETAILS

What do we know so far about the date, venue, undercard, and TV?

At the moment, there are dates bandied around. One is April 23rd at Wembley Stadium. However, for me, this isn’t a stadium fight. They could struggle to fill an arena that big and may be better off considering somewhere smaller.

But at the same time, there’s a big hole where $41 million used to be before the purse bid. That needs to be filled and more. Therefore, that’s why Wembley with cheaper ticket pricing is on the table.

FURY vs. WHYTE UNDERCARD

Tommy Fury has already put himself forward for the undercard, in complete control of Top Rank and Frank Warren.

US heavyweight Jared Anderson, who spars with Fury, reportedly features. Warren could consider adding either Daniel Dubois, Joe Joyce, or both to the bill as they keep their fingers crossed about facing Fury in the future.

TV will be a UK-USA Pay Per View affair with BT Sport Box Office leading the broadcast in Great Britain and ESPN PPV across the Atlantic.

Further minor details will be discussed and confirmed at the forthcoming press conference.

For now, the Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte fight is on!

The views expressed in this article are opinions of Phil Jay.

Phil Jay – Editor of World Boxing News since 2010 with over one billion views. Follow WBN on Twitter @WorldBoxingNews.