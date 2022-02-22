WBC Heavyweight Rankings: 24 months at the top for Deontay Wilder

February 22nd, 2022

Ryan Hafey

Deontay Wilder remains the World Boxing Council’s number one heavyweight contender for a 24th month in the February ratings released by the organization.

The American slugger finds himself on the cusp of another world title despite losing his last two championship battles against Tyson Fury.

After losing the green and gold belt to Fury after a five-year reign, the WBC ranked Wilder number one for his previous achievements. He also had a rematch clause for the trilogy that came into play.

DEONTAY WILDER

Wilder stayed there until he fought Fury again in October 2021. Following another knockout loss, expectations were that “The Bronze Bomber” would be relieved of his duties at the summit.

But not so. Wilder has stood firm at the top spot ever since, meaning February 2022 is the 24th month in total at number one.

And whether that means an interim or eliminator opportunity shortly will be down to the WBC.

The WBC would undoubtedly give a reported Pay Per View fight Andy Ruiz Jr. consideration should Wilder return to the ring in 2022.

Briton Joe Joyce remains at number two, with former world champion Joseph Parker at three. Cuban contender Frank Sanchez is fourth, while Ruiz comes in at fifth.

Champion Tyson Fury will defend his belt against Dillian Whyte this spring. Once in motion, the interim title will become vacant.

WBC CHAMPION: Tyson Fury

INTERIM CHAMPION: Dillian Whyte

WBC Top 40 heavyweight rankings – Feb 2022

1 Deontay Wilder US

2 Joe Joyce GB SILVER/BBBofC/COMM

3 Joseph Parker New Zealand

4 Frank Sanchez Cuba CONTINENTAL AMERICAS

5 Andy Ruiz Jr. Mexico/US

6 Luis Ortiz Cuba

7 Agit Kabayel Germany

8 Filip Hrgovic Croatia

9 Arslanbek Makhmudov Russia/Canada NABF

10 Michael Hunter US

11 Tony Yoka France

12 Robert Helenius Finland

13 Otto Wallin Sweden *CBP/P

14 Martin Bakole Congo/GB

15 Daniel Dubois GB

VOLUNTARY CUT-OFF

Dereck Chisora GB

Efe Ajagba Nigeria/US

Murat Gassiev Russia

Zhan Kossobutskiy Kazakhstan INTL SILVER

Vladyslav Sirenko Ukraine ABCO

Charles Martin US

Hughie Fury GB

Carlos Takam Cameroon

Jared Anderson US

Jerry Forrest US

Simon Kean Canada

Steven Shaw US

Zhilei Zhang China

Kevin Lerena South Africa

Jack Mulowayi Congo/Belgium

Peter Kadiru Germany

Fabio Wardley GB

Jose Larduet Cuba

Sergey Kuzmin Russia

Ali Eren Demirezen Turkey

Junior Fa New Zealand

Joe Goodall Australia Australasia

George Arias Dom Republic

Oleksandr Zakhozhy Ukraine/Germany FRANCOPHONE

Hemi Ahio

