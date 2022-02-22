WBC Heavyweight Rankings: 24 months at the top for Deontay Wilder
Deontay Wilder remains the World Boxing Council’s number one heavyweight contender for a 24th month in the February ratings released by the organization.
The American slugger finds himself on the cusp of another world title despite losing his last two championship battles against Tyson Fury.
After losing the green and gold belt to Fury after a five-year reign, the WBC ranked Wilder number one for his previous achievements. He also had a rematch clause for the trilogy that came into play.
DEONTAY WILDER
Wilder stayed there until he fought Fury again in October 2021. Following another knockout loss, expectations were that “The Bronze Bomber” would be relieved of his duties at the summit.
But not so. Wilder has stood firm at the top spot ever since, meaning February 2022 is the 24th month in total at number one.
And whether that means an interim or eliminator opportunity shortly will be down to the WBC.
The WBC would undoubtedly give a reported Pay Per View fight Andy Ruiz Jr. consideration should Wilder return to the ring in 2022.
Briton Joe Joyce remains at number two, with former world champion Joseph Parker at three. Cuban contender Frank Sanchez is fourth, while Ruiz comes in at fifth.
Champion Tyson Fury will defend his belt against Dillian Whyte this spring. Once in motion, the interim title will become vacant.
WBC CHAMPION: Tyson Fury
INTERIM CHAMPION: Dillian Whyte
WBC Top 40 heavyweight rankings – Feb 2022
1 Deontay Wilder US
2 Joe Joyce GB SILVER/BBBofC/COMM
3 Joseph Parker New Zealand
4 Frank Sanchez Cuba CONTINENTAL AMERICAS
5 Andy Ruiz Jr. Mexico/US
6 Luis Ortiz Cuba
7 Agit Kabayel Germany
8 Filip Hrgovic Croatia
9 Arslanbek Makhmudov Russia/Canada NABF
10 Michael Hunter US
11 Tony Yoka France
12 Robert Helenius Finland
13 Otto Wallin Sweden *CBP/P
14 Martin Bakole Congo/GB
15 Daniel Dubois GB
VOLUNTARY CUT-OFF
Dereck Chisora GB
Efe Ajagba Nigeria/US
Murat Gassiev Russia
Zhan Kossobutskiy Kazakhstan INTL SILVER
Vladyslav Sirenko Ukraine ABCO
Charles Martin US
Hughie Fury GB
Carlos Takam Cameroon
Jared Anderson US
Jerry Forrest US
Simon Kean Canada
Steven Shaw US
Zhilei Zhang China
Kevin Lerena South Africa
Jack Mulowayi Congo/Belgium
Peter Kadiru Germany
Fabio Wardley GB
Jose Larduet Cuba
Sergey Kuzmin Russia
Ali Eren Demirezen Turkey
Junior Fa New Zealand
Joe Goodall Australia Australasia
George Arias Dom Republic
Oleksandr Zakhozhy Ukraine/Germany FRANCOPHONE
Hemi Ahio
