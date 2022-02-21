The threats and abuse of Terrel Williams continue over Prichard Colon fight

February 21st, 2022

Suzanne Teresa / PBC

Terrel Williams continues to face abuse daily due to his controversial and tragic fight with former boxing contender Prichard Colon.

In 2015, Williams defeated the unbeaten 16-0 Colon in the ninth round, with the Puerto Rican pulling out when distressed.

Holding the back of his head, Colon had taken several rabbit punches that caused catastrophic damage to his brain.

PRICHARD COLON WARRIOR

Every day is a fight for Colon as he continues to get some of himself back little by little. His attempts to recover bring inspiration to many around the world.

The World Boxing Council awarded Colon deserved accolades for being a warrior, even awarding him a WBC title. They said he would probably have won inside the ropes.

Such was the talent of a young fighter with an exciting career ahead of him until that fateful fight with Williams at the EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia.

Around the fallout, when Colon was fighting for his life in hospital, Williams faced criticism. Many pointed to his use of punching to the back of the head.

It was clear that Williams was using the illegal move quite regularly in clinches. Colon complained. Williams was warned about it and lost a point for his trouble.

But in the aftermath, the American was cleared to carry on boxing. It took two years until Williams returned, a year after Colon had awoken from his 221-day coma.

Williams won three times before losing to Thomas Dulorme in 2019. He hasn’t been seen in a ring since. The only clue into how Williams is mentally was an interview from four years ago.

INTERVIEW

Speaking to The Ring Magazine in 2018, Williams explained how that fight, although nothing in the manner Colon had to endure, affected him every day.

“I pray for Prichard every day. That’s never going to change. I wish him nothing but peace and health. No one wants what happened to Prichard to happen to anybody. All boxers are brothers. I would never intentionally harm someone like that,” Williams told The Ring.

“But there has been a lot of malicious stuff that’s said about me, especially from the Colon family. If that is how they’re going to cope with it and it helps them heal, then that’s what it is.

“I’m still healing too. I’ll be healing for the rest of my life. I honestly never wanted to fight again after that fight.

“I understand, and I know I didn’t do anything wrong that night. Prichard was a young man with a bright future who would contribute good things to the world.

“That’s been hard on me,” he added.

Touching on the abuse by Colon’s outraged family, which they have every right to be, that’s nothing compared to what gets written about Williams on a static Facebook page.

TERREL WILLIAMS ABUSE

As WBN explained last year, Williams hasn’t used the page since 2013. But this hasn’t stopped Colon supporters from tearing into him at will, even today.

Some of the comments we wouldn’t even post. But the selection below gives a clear indication of what the page now represents.

One woman said: “You would look great with our flag tied around your neck.”

Another stated: “You should be paying for all medical bills and get his family help to take care of him for what you did. And you should never be able to get in the ring again.”

A third added: “Someday, someone is going to catch you all alone, and they won’t be unarmed or have forgiveness in their heart.”

TERREL WILLIAMS PAGE

Some of what exists on the page, which a member of the Williams family should look to delete, is quite sinister and threatening to the boxer.

It doesn’t look likely to stop either, as it’s been seven years, and relentless comments are coming thick and fast.

Forgiveness to Williams will forever be a tough pill to swallow for anyone who supports Prichard Colon‘s honorable fight.

However, mental health is of the utmost importance – today more than ever. Therefore, it might be good that Terrel Williams never reads it.

The views expressed in this article are opinions of Phil Jay.

Phil Jay – Editor of World Boxing News since 2010 with over one billion views. Follow WBN on Twitter @WorldBoxingNews.