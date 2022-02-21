Sampson Boxing and Tello Box co-sign Argentinean warriors

February 21st, 2022

Sampson Lewkowicz of Sampson Boxing (along with Tello Box), proudly announces a pair of significant co-promotional signings, as super middleweight contender Sebastian Horacio “La Promesa” Papeschi (18-3, 6 KOs) and undefeated super welterweight prospect Leon Gavilan (5-0, 1 KO) have signed long-term agreements.

Papeschi, renewed his current agreement with the two promotional entities for another lengthy term.

The 30-year-old Papeschi, born in Lujan, Buenos Aires, Argentina, is a former National and South American Super Middleweight Champion.

A proven contender looking to break into the division’s top 10, Papeschi was last seen winning in his first major international fight in impressive fashion on October 29 of last year in Panama, where he dominated Mexican Héctor Zepeda by unanimous decision after 10 rounds.

Papeschi is currently ranked #38 in the World Boxing Council (WBC) rankings.

Unbeaten super welterweight prospect Gavilan, from Jose C. Paz, Buenos Aires, Argentina, was a highly decorated amateur boxer, finishing with a record of 37-3 and having won several championships.

A gifted fighter, 20-year-old Gavilan has already sparred and held his own with such notable stars such as former world champions Brian Castano and Diego Chaves.

“It is a great pride I announce the signing of the talented León Gavilan and a renewal with “La Promesa” Papeschi because we noticed in both of them a great hunger for glory and a desire to reach the top,” said Sampson Lewkowicz, CEO of Sampson Boxing. “We are committed to doing the best for all our fighters and I’m sure that the best is yet to come for both of them.”