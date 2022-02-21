Shocking video as Phil Foden and mother get attacked at Khan vs Brook

February 21st, 2022

Manchester City footballer Phil Foden ran for cover on Saturday night as he and his mother came under fire from attackers at Manchester Arena.

Foden and his family were enjoying the Amir Khan vs. Kell Brook happening at the venue. However, things turned nasty backstage, and blows got traded.

Visible on the footage, Foden tries to help his mother but is set upon by men who aimed punches and kicks.

Police are currently investigating the incident that asks further questions about security at high-profile boxing matches.

If that’s Phil Foden’s security he wanna think about getting someone better in to do the job 😂 pic.twitter.com/XHY0aZgCGZ — Jonathan Quinn (@JonnorQuinn3) February 20, 2022

PHIL FODEN STAR

Despite his tender years, Foden, 21, is one of Manchester City’s biggest stars. He’s helped them to the top of the Premier League with just a few months to go.

Tottenham Hotspurs upset them at the City of Manchester Stadium in their latest performance. The result leaves Liverpool just six points behind with a game in hand.

Brook pummeled Khan for six rounds during the action before taking him out and securing bragging rights.

As ‘The Special One’ contemplates another challenger, Khan is leaning towards retiring from the sport after a stellar career home and abroad.

