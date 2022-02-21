Zaur Abdullaev inflicts seventh loss on former champ Jorge Linares

RCC

Zaur Abdullaev pushed towards a future shot at WBC lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr. with a stoppage victory over Jorge Linares.

The Russian, now 15-1, scored a ninth career knockout when defeating the former world champion.

Venezuelan Linares dropped to 47-7 with the loss. The end came in the twelfth round.

In the process, Abdullaev retained his World Boxing Council Lightweight Silver title.

The fight was also an eliminator to push him further up the rankings at the RCC Boxing Academy in Yekaterinburg, Russia.

JORGE LINARES

Linares began by imposing the rhythm of the fight, keeping his rival away. His speed and concentration gave him the advantage in the initial rounds.

However, as the fight progressed, everything evened and then leveled out.

Abdullaev drove him to the ropes, where he defended himself and threw blows from unconventional angles.

The last round decided everything. Both risked, but Linares ended up running out of gas.

Abdullaev took the opportunity to hurt and stop him in the final moments.

Current ruler Kambosos has challengers piling up for his three title belts as Gervonta Davis will get a WBA shot as the secondary ruler. Plus, Vasyl Lomachenko got ordered by the WBO.

The rugged Australian could have his next three bouts lined up before he’s had the first defense. Kambosos took the belts in an upset against Teofimo Lopez.

