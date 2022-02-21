WBC heavyweight title shot and millions of dollars head down to the wire

February 21st, 2022

Dillian Whyte has a few hours to decide whether he will sign on the dotted line for a heavyweight title shot against WBC champion Tyson Fury.

The mandatory challenger got put forward by the World Boxing Council as the next contender in line after securing his place as interim belt holder.

Despite losing to Alexander Povetkin, Whyte avenged the loss and was involved in a purse bid that broke records.

Whyte and Fury now stand to split over $41 million when they meet. However, the split in favor of Fury is 80-20 and is currently getting contested by the challenger.

Leaving it until the very last moment, Whyte has refused to talk about the fight until the situation gets resolved. He wants more than his share, which currently stands at just over $7 million.

Arbitration is ongoing as Fury continues to taunt Whyte into signing the contract. Unless they grant an extension, the WBC may look to oust Whyte from the reckoning today.

For the past few years, Whyte has begrudged waiting for his shot at the title. Now, he seems ready to walk away on principle if necessary.

Fury’s father, John, put this fact to Whyte in an emotional plea for ‘The Body Snatcher’ to see sense over the weekend.

“Dillian Whyte, you said you wanted a title shot. You’ve been waiting three years and banging on how you can’t get your title shot,” pointed out John.

“But now you’ve got it. You don’t seem to want it, pal.”

HEAVYWEIGHT SHOT

He continued: “Listen, I don’t know what mind games you’re playing, mate. They don’t work with us. But you’re running out of time, pal. You’re going to make yourself look very stupid.

“Get the contract signed, fight, get your beating, and get on with your job. At least the consolation prize is you can count eight million.

“But I don’t know what’s wrong with you, pal. If you decline eight million, you want putting in the asylum.

“Sign the contract, get on with it, and be a man. As much of a man as you think you are, pal. God bless, and we’ll see you at the press conference – if you’re a man.”

More to come on this story today.

