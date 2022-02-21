Don King accuses WBA of ‘holding heavyweight champion hostage’

Long-time boxing promoter Don King has accused the World Boxing Association of holding his star heavyweight hostage for a year.

King made the startling admission in a recent statement on Trevor Bryan’s latest fight, a close split decision over also-ran opponent Jonathan Guidry.

Bryan, who holds the secondary title frowned upon by most fans and media, was out of action for twelve months due to a messy situation.

The WBA had stripped Mahmoud Charr of the belt for not securing a Visa in January 2021. Bryan then won the belt against Bermane Stiverne in another questionable move.

But not to get off track, Bryan had hoped to defend the belt in mid-2021 which became impossible due to litigation by Charr.

In the end, Charr again got thrown out of a potential fight. Subsequently, King hand-picked Guidry as a replacement. He even lobbied successfully with the WBA to rank Guidry for the contest.

Before the fight went down, King made his accusations.

“The WBA has more or less held us, hostage, [maybe] not intentionally, but by the rules they have,” said King. “It locked Trevor down for a whole year.”

HEAVYWEIGHT TARGETS

On his quest to secure Bryan a big-money fight against one of the top five, the Hall of Famer added: “Trevor Bryan has the spirit of a winner.

“He has unwavering dedication. The dream is going to come true. Everybody can see that he cares about people and his family.

“That is what comes from hard work and commitment. This [path] is what Trevor wants. He is in the right place at the right time.

“He (Bryan) is ready to fight anybody. We will take on anybody. We may take them all in the same night.

“But we want to be able to demonstrate and illustrate that a champion is a champion. We want Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder.

“I put on a fight to give the people what they want. We have a champion here. This demonstrates to the public that Bryan is a champion.”

Concluding on his tenure in the sport and whether he’ll slow down over the coming years, King stated: “I am a promoter of the people, by the people, and for the people.

“The magic lies in my people ties. I promote the people.”

Bryan will get ordered to fight Oleksandr Usyk soon enough, but only after and if the Ukrainian master defeats Anthony Joshua in a rematch.

Phil Jay – Editor of World Boxing News since 2010 with over one billion views. Follow WBN on Twitter @WorldBoxingNews.