‘Don’t lie’ – Canelo Alvarez singles out ESPN reporter who presses delete

February 21st, 2022

Amanda Westcott

Pound for Pound king Canelo Alvarez singled out an ESPN reporter for telling lies about who the Mexican superstar might face in his next fight.

According to several reports, Canelo has a plethora of options open to him for a return to action in Las Vegas on May 7th.

The Cinco de Mayo bonanza should be confirmed soon. But as Canelo stated, he’s yet to make up his mind or make anything public about which direction he’s headed.

ESPN REPORTER

“Nothing about my next fight is confirmed,” said Canelo.

Later, singling out the reporter personally by adding: “I don’t even agree. I’m still negotiating.

“Don’t lie to people. The day everything is signed that day I’ll let them know. For now, there’s nothing concrete.”

As World Boxing News reported, Gennadiy Golovkin was the preferred choice after Canelo defeated Caleb Plant. Canelo’s trainer Eddy Reynoso then threw Junior Makabu into the mix for a potential move up to cruiserweight.

Sobre mi siguiente pelea nada está confirmado. — Canelo Alvarez (@Canelo) February 18, 2022

WBC champion Makabu remains a standout option. However, Gennadiy Golovkin ruled himself out of the running after committing to an agreed-upon clash with Ryota Murata.

Golovkin and Murata were due to meet last year until the pandemic postponed the event in Japan.

“Happy to be back at training camp and to see my team. I hope that a date for the unification fight with Ryota Murata rescheduled for early April will get announced soon.

“I’m looking forward to traveling to Japan and to more BIG things in 2022,” said Golovkin when confirming his next fight will be Murata for two versions of the middleweight belt.

CINCO DE MAYO

The Kazakh puncher is free in September, though. Therefore, Canelo has one fight in May to secure before any trilogy.

Makabu would be the most eye-catching for a five-weight world championship chance. Jermall Charlo and Dmitry Bivol are two others mentioned.

Both of those options don’t offer any reward for Canelo. Subsequently, they might get overlooked unless backed into a corner on a two-fight deal.

That puts Bivol in the top spot. But only if Matchroom stipulates he has to accept the Golovkin fight as a two-fight package.

Hopefully, Canelo chooses Makabu before sharing the ring with GGG again. When the wheels got set in motion at the WBC Convention, the world could hear gasps that the four-weight king was attempting the impossible.

What an event that would be if secured.

The views expressed in this article are opinions of Phil Jay.

